I Saw a $40M Revenue Business Say No to a Peak Exit — and Watched Its Valuation Get Cut in Half After “One More Year.” Here’s How to Get Timing Right

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Many entrepreneurs experience a moment when their company reaches peak value. The challenge is that the moment rarely lasts long, and most founders don’t recognize it while they’re still inside it.

Many founders assume value builds in a straight line. You grow revenue, scale operations and eventually sell at the top. It sounds rational, but that belief causes many entrepreneurs to hold on too long. Timing drives a significant portion of enterprise value, and timing is influenced just as much by market conditions as by execution.

I’ve experienced both sides of this. I’ve exited at the right time, and I’ve also held a business longer than I should have because I believed there was still more upside ahead. That second experience stays with you because nothing breaks in an obvious way. The business may continue growing, yet the value quietly starts to compress.

Why peak value often shows up earlier than founders expect

The biggest misconception founders have is tying valuation directly to revenue. The assumption is simple: bigger business, bigger exit. In reality, buyers are paying for what they believe comes next, not simply what exists today. Peak valuation tends to occur when growth is still accelerating and the narrative around the company is still expanding. At that stage, buyers feel urgency because multiple future outcomes still seem possible, and they want exposure to that upside. The story feels open-ended, and that openness creates competition.

As soon as growth begins to level off — even slightly — something changes. The business may continue improving operationally, but the narrative tightens. Buyers begin to understand the company’s shape more clearly, and with that clarity comes more conservative pricing. The multiple starts compressing even while revenue continues to rise. That disconnect is subtle, and it’s where many founders get trapped.

What holding too long actually feels like

Several years ago, one of the companies I invested in was booming, and we had an opportunity to sell. Operationally, everything looked strong. Growth was healthy, the trajectory made sense and it felt like there was still more to build. The founder and investors decided to keep going. At the time, the valuation was extremely strong for an e-commerce company — nearly 1x revenue. Even after reaching $40 million in revenue, there was a widespread belief that the next year would be even better and the valuation would rise further.

What happened next is what many founders underestimate. Internally, the story still felt intact. Externally, the environment had already begun shifting. The category matured. Buyer appetite cooled. The urgency that once surrounded the business started fading. Then came the post-pandemic e-commerce correction alongside the 2022 tech downturn, and valuations collapsed across the market. Conversations became slower. Buyers grew more selective. The same business that once commanded a premium was suddenly evaluated far more cautiously.

By the time I explored exiting, valuations were a fraction of what they had been only a few years earlier. It was a gut punch, but it taught me something I’ll never forget: That’s how exit windows close. Quietly and quickly.

The “time to sell” framework

Over time, I’ve started thinking about this through what I call a Startup Time to Sell Index — a framework built around market sentiment, liquidity conditions and 25 years of IPO data. It’s not a perfect predictor, but it offers founders an independent lens for understanding market timing.

At the peak, everything tends to align:

Growth is accelerating

The narrative is expanding

Buyers are actively competing

Capital is abundant

Your category is attracting attention

At that stage, the company still feels full of future possibilities. As conditions begin shifting, the warning signs are easy to rationalize away. Growth may still exist, but acceleration slows. Funding becomes harder as liquidity dries up. Buyers remain interested, but they move more cautiously. The story still works, but it takes more effort to explain.

The important point is this: internal performance and external market conditions move at different speeds. Your metrics can remain strong while the market has already started turning against you. That gap is where timing decisions become difficult.

The emotional side that founders rarely talk about

The hardest part of all this often has nothing to do with data. It has to do with identity. For many entrepreneurs, the company becomes deeply personal. It reflects years of sacrifice, risk and persistence. It shapes how you see yourself and how others see you. Once selling becomes a realistic option, identity enters the decision-making process. You start asking yourself what comes next. You wonder whether you’re leaving something unfinished. You convince yourself there’s another milestone worth hitting before you make a move. I’ve gone through that myself. Founders are wired to keep pushing. That instinct is often what created the success in the first place. The problem is that markets do not wait for you to feel emotionally ready.

How exit windows actually close

Exit windows rarely close all at once. They tighten gradually, and the warning signs usually appear manageable in isolation. You see it in growth patterns, where the company continues expanding but with less acceleration. You see it in competition, where differentiation becomes harder to sustain. You see it in the narrative, where what once felt obvious suddenly requires more explanation. You also see it in buyer behavior. Interest remains, but urgency fades. Conversations stretch out. Terms become more disciplined.

The energy changes even while the business fundamentals remain solid. That’s what makes these shifts dangerous. Individually, none of them feel urgent enough to trigger action.

Why experience doesn’t necessarily help

You might assume experience makes timing decisions easier. In some ways, it makes them harder. When you’ve built and scaled companies before, you trust your ability to continue creating value. You’ve seen persistence produce results, and that reinforces the belief that holding longer will eventually lead to a better outcome. That instinct is powerful while building a business. It can become a liability when deciding when to sell. Exit timing depends on alignment between company momentum and market appetite, and that alignment can shift regardless of how well you execute operationally.

Why the best exits often feel premature

The strongest exits usually happen while the company still has visible upside ahead. Growth remains strong. The story is compelling. There are still opportunities left to pursue. To founders, it can feel like there is unfinished work. To buyers, that unfinished potential is exactly what creates value.

Once everything feels fully realized, the conversation changes. Buyers stop competing for future possibilities and start evaluating a known outcome instead. That shift happens quickly, and it directly affects valuation. You do not maximize value by holding on as long as possible. You maximize value by recognizing when momentum, narrative and market conditions are aligned at the same time. That alignment is temporary, and it disappears faster than most founders expect.

I’ve experienced what happens when you catch the window, and I’ve experienced what happens when you miss it. Nothing visibly breaks. The value simply disappears.