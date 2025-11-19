The Best Buyer for Your Business Isn’t Always the One With the Biggest Checkbook — Here’s What to Watch For

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Experienced operators bring a perspective to acquisitions that goes beyond spreadsheets and financial models.

Understanding people, processes and industry context often outweighs the biggest financial offer.

In the world of business acquisitions, buyers tend to fall into two broad camps. Some rely on spreadsheets, debt models and market comps. Others rely on lived experience. Both perspectives matter, but only operators have felt the weight of running a business from the inside, not just analyzing it from afar.

That is why operators so often make the strongest business buyers. Not because they are inherently smarter than finance-driven acquirers, but because they have boots-on-the-ground experience running and operating a business. They’ve carried payroll, fixed broken workflows, calmed angry customers, coached struggling employees and watched small decisions ripple through an entire organization. That kind of pattern recognition doesn’t come from a model — it comes from doing the work.

Operators see what the numbers miss

There is a misconception that successful investing is mostly about numbers. Of course, financials matter, but they rarely tell the whole story. Operators see beyond what looks good on paper.

Years of managing teams, solving problems and navigating regulations build instincts for what truly drives performance. Operators know where value creation levers exist and where hidden risks lie. I’ve seen countless deals that looked perfect on paper but fell apart in real life. One healthcare business I evaluated boasted extraordinary margins thanks to a government reimbursement program. However, that revenue stream was under legislative review. A finance-only buyer might have celebrated the numbers. An operator familiar with the policy landscape knows better.

Operators understand nuance. They can spot when a business model runs on assumptions that won’t hold under pressure. They recognize the practical realities that never appear in a slide deck: the workforce gaps, the “scalable” system held together by one irreplaceable employee, the growth plan that collapses once you talk to the people actually doing the work. On paper, it all makes sense. In real life, it doesn’t move.

Operators win the trust game

When acquiring founder-led companies, the highest bid is rarely the deciding factor. Sellers want to know their people will be cared for, that customers will stay loyal and that the next owner will not destroy what they spent a lifetime building. Operators understand those pressures. When a seller hands over their “baby,” operators can immediately show they grasp that responsibility.

This credibility extends to lenders and investors. Capital partners know an operator has already made hard decisions inside a business. They’re not funding theory — they’re backing someone who has already executed.

Operators flatten the learning curve

Every acquisition comes with a learning curve. Even capable operators face surprises in the first six to twelve months of ownership — a dip in performance often called the “J-curve.”

Operators tend to have a shallower and shorter J-curve than financial buyers. They’ve already made many rookie mistakes, so they can anticipate operational and personnel challenges early. This practical experience also builds instant credibility with employees. When a new owner understands the team’s work and world, respect comes quickly, which translates into faster alignment, stronger execution and fewer early setbacks.

Operators understand that people drive performance

Finance, leadership and strategy can be learned at the best business schools, but nothing replaces hands-on experience with people. People are the most challenging and important part of any business. Processes can be redesigned and technology replaced, but leading human beings requires empathy, decisiveness and integrity.

Looking back on my journey from operator to owner, the moments that mattered most had nothing to do with spreadsheets. They were about people: helping an employee through a hard season, celebrating a win together or creating a culture where everyone feels seen and valued. These investments rarely appear on a balance sheet, but they often deliver the fastest and largest returns.

Operators play to their strengths

Acquisition entrepreneurs often debate whether to stay within their industry or explore something entirely new. The best results usually come from staying close to what’s familiar.

Industry experience is often underestimated. Existing networks, earned credibility and deep insight into customer pain points are powerful advantages. Walking away from that expertise is like forfeiting a head start. High-performing professionals sometimes buy businesses outside their field — attorneys buying lawn care companies, physicians purchasing laundromats — only to discover that industry familiarity matters more than expected.

Burnout is rarely caused by the industry itself. It’s usually the pace, red tape or environment. Jumping into a completely foreign industry often replaces one pressure with another. Staying in or near your field lets you leverage your expertise, networks and instincts while building something fresh.

The buyer’s edge

The best buyers aren’t always the ones with the biggest checkbook. They are the ones who know how to run what they buy. Operators see a business as a living system, held together by people, decisions and daily execution. They have already done the hard part. They know what it takes. When they step into ownership, they aren’t stepping into leadership for the first time — they are applying experience that is real, earned and repeatable.