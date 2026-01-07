One of the most underrated exhibition halls at CES in Vegas is Eureka Park. It’s not at the main convention center where the likes of LG and Intel show off their latest AI-powered TVs, robots and autonomous vehicles. Instead, it’s where scrappy founders from around the world present their ideas. Here are five offbeat products that stood out.

Pawkeyland AI Smart Collar

Think of it as an Oura Ring for your pet. The Pawkeyland tracks your dog or cat’s location, calories burned, sleep patterns, mood, grooming needs and other behaviors. But the real tail wagger is an AI chatbot that lets you actually ask your pet questions and get answers based on their tracked behavior and mood.

TDM Neo Headphones

Why purchase both wireless headphones and a Bluetooth speaker when one device can do both? The brainchild of Australian couple Dave and Hannah Brailsford, the TDM works by twisting the ear cups into a compact speaker. Battery lasts 200+ hours as headphones, 10 hours as a speaker. Pre-orders launch on Kickstarter.



Photo courtesy of TDM

Glyde Smart Hair Clipper

From China, the world’s first smart hair clipper uses sensors to track your hand motion and angle while cutting hair. Move too fast, and the blade retracts. Tilt it wrong, and it trims less. The app walks you through styles step-by-step, and a fade band marks exactly where your fade should start. No barber required.



Photo by Jon Small

Safety Straw

Invented by Michigan State grad Jack Rushlow after his roommate was roofied. The Safety Straw changes from yellow to red when it contacts date-rape drugs in drinks. Just use it like a normal straw — no testing or monitoring required.

Throne One

Co-founder John Capodilupo calls the Throne One a “wearable for your toilet.” He should know all about wearables, having been a co-founder of Whoop. Computer vision and AI track your poop, including digestive patterns, stool consistency, gut health scores and hydration levels. The device also detects which household member is using it via Bluetooth and syncs their data automatically. Results show up in the app within minutes, showing trends that can help monitor conditions like IBS, ulcerative colitis and chronic kidney disease.



Photo courtesy of The Throne