ChatGPT’s New Internet Browser Can Run 80% of a 1-Person Business — Here’s How Entrepreneurs Are Using It
You’re not prompting anymore. You’re delegating.
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What if your browser didn’t just search — but actually did the work for you?
ChatGPT’s internet browser can now research, plan and execute tasks inside your workflow. No copy-pasting. No switching between tabs and tools. You delegate, it delivers.
Most solopreneurs are still using ChatGPT like a chatbot. This video shows you what happens when you use it like an operator.
8 plug-and-play use cases to scale toward 6-7 figures:
Content creation: Find breakout hooks, draft scripts and organize everything into a Google Doc automatically
Tab chaos killer: Ask it what you were working on and rebuild your workflow from browsing context
Conversion boost: Audit landing pages using live research and get a ready-to-run test plan
Inbox cleanup: Auto-unsubscribe from dead senders, get a clean report of what changed
Inline editing: Rewrite any draft in your voice directly inside the page
Smart purchasing: Compare tools and software intelligently before you buy
Content intelligence: Scan Reddit, Substack, and YouTube to build next week’s posting plan from real demand
SEO and findability: Run audits for Google and AI search engines so people actually find your work
Plus, the exact prompts I use to turn this into a revenue-producing system.
The way you use AI just changed. Build your edge before everyone else catches on.
The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
What if your browser didn’t just search — but actually did the work for you?
ChatGPT’s internet browser can now research, plan and execute tasks inside your workflow. No copy-pasting. No switching between tabs and tools. You delegate, it delivers.
Most solopreneurs are still using ChatGPT like a chatbot. This video shows you what happens when you use it like an operator.
8 plug-and-play use cases to scale toward 6-7 figures:
Content creation: Find breakout hooks, draft scripts and organize everything into a Google Doc automatically
Tab chaos killer: Ask it what you were working on and rebuild your workflow from browsing context
Conversion boost: Audit landing pages using live research and get a ready-to-run test plan
Inbox cleanup: Auto-unsubscribe from dead senders, get a clean report of what changed
Inline editing: Rewrite any draft in your voice directly inside the page
Smart purchasing: Compare tools and software intelligently before you buy
Content intelligence: Scan Reddit, Substack, and YouTube to build next week’s posting plan from real demand
SEO and findability: Run audits for Google and AI search engines so people actually find your work
Plus, the exact prompts I use to turn this into a revenue-producing system.
The way you use AI just changed. Build your edge before everyone else catches on.
The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.