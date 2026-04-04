ChatGPT’s New Internet Browser Can Run 80% of a 1-Person Business — Here’s How Entrepreneurs Are Using It

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What if your browser didn’t just search — but actually did the work for you?

ChatGPT’s internet browser can now research, plan and execute tasks inside your workflow. No copy-pasting. No switching between tabs and tools. You delegate, it delivers.

Most solopreneurs are still using ChatGPT like a chatbot. This video shows you what happens when you use it like an operator.

8 plug-and-play use cases to scale toward 6-7 figures:

Content creation: Find breakout hooks, draft scripts and organize everything into a Google Doc automatically

Tab chaos killer: Ask it what you were working on and rebuild your workflow from browsing context

Conversion boost: Audit landing pages using live research and get a ready-to-run test plan

Inbox cleanup: Auto-unsubscribe from dead senders, get a clean report of what changed

Inline editing: Rewrite any draft in your voice directly inside the page

Smart purchasing: Compare tools and software intelligently before you buy

Content intelligence: Scan Reddit, Substack, and YouTube to build next week’s posting plan from real demand

SEO and findability: Run audits for Google and AI search engines so people actually find your work

Plus, the exact prompts I use to turn this into a revenue-producing system.

The way you use AI just changed. Build your edge before everyone else catches on.



The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.