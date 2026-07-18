The More Efficient Hiring Becomes, the More Invisible Candidates Feel. Here’s the Problem Most Companies Are Missing.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Most applicant tracking systems don’t automatically reject resumes based on content or formatting. The actual filtering happens when an exhausted human recruiter runs out of time and stops reading.

Hiring has two visibility problems: volume and poor communication. While volume is hard to solve, companies can improve the candidate experience now through clearer timelines, acknowledgment and transparency.

What’s really happening in modern hiring isn’t a software problem — it’s what occurs when organizations optimize so hard for their own needs that they ignore what the process feels like for applicants.

There’s a widely repeated stat in recruiting circles: 75% of resumes are rejected by applicant tracking systems (ATS) before a human ever sees them. Career coaches cite it, LinkedIn posts recycle it, and job seekers build entire application strategies around it.

It’s almost certainly not true — at least not in the way most people mean it.

When we interviewed 25 U.S. recruiters across industries for our research at Enhancv, 92% told us their systems don’t automatically reject resumes based on content or formatting. The actual filtering happens when an exhausted human recruiter runs out of time and stops reading.

Most hiring leaders don’t fully realize how much this is costing them. There are actually two invisibility problems in modern hiring, not one, and understanding the difference is where solving them begins.

The myth recruiters can’t stop hearing

The ATS-rejection narrative has become so pervasive that it shapes how candidates behave before they even apply. They obsess over keyword density or strip formatting. Some use invisible white text to stuff resumes with phrases they hope will satisfy an algorithm. Forty-one percent of candidates admit to using prompt injections or hidden text to try to bypass AI filters.

What recruiters really want is a resume that’s easy to scan, relevant to the role and written like a human being prepared it.

The real screening mechanism is volume. Entry-level roles routinely pull 400 to 600 applications. Remote tech positions can hit 2,000 before a recruiter has reviewed the first batch. Recruiters spend seconds, not minutes, on initial review. Many stop once they have a shortlist, regardless of what’s still waiting. If you applied on day four to a role that went live Monday, there’s a decent chance you simply never got read.

But that’s a different problem than the one most employers are actually equipped to fix.

The visibility problem companies can control

Volume is structural. It’s slow to solve and mostly beyond what any individual hiring manager can change alone.

The second problem is entirely within an organization’s control. And it’s doing serious damage.

According to Greenhouse, 46% of job seekers say their trust in hiring has decreased over the past year — not because they didn’t get the job, but because of how the process made them feel. Rejections sent before the posting closed. Weeks of silence. Confirmation emails so generic they may as well have been addressed to “Applicant.”

I’ve watched this erode something that’s genuinely hard to rebuild, and the cost is measurable: 26% of job seekers have declined offers because of poor communication or unclear expectations. Not compensation, not the role itself. The process.

What automation was supposed to do

There’s an important distinction between using automation to handle scale and using it as a substitute for human judgment. LinkedIn’s research on the future of recruiting found that employers were 54 times more likely than the year before to list “relationship development” as a required skill for recruiters. Efficiency and connection aren’t the same capability — and the market has already figured that out.

SHRM is consistent on this point: Recruiting success depends on blending automation with human oversight, not replacing one with the other. Teams integrating AI save roughly 20% of their work week. The question is what that time gets spent on.

When the system filters out the wrong people

Even when automation isn’t mass-rejecting resumes based on fonts and formatting, the reliance on keyword matching and rigid criteria does create real problems.

Recruiters have described to me what happens with experienced candidates who don’t map neatly onto job descriptions (former general managers applying for senior individual contributor roles, professionals over 40 whose backgrounds read as overqualified, people in career transitions whose most relevant skills appear in unexpected places). Some of them spend a year in silence before realizing that instead of reading their experience, the system is pattern-matching against a template.

The irony is that these are often exactly the candidates a hiring manager would want if they ever got to see the application. But by the time nuance would matter, the pile has already been sorted. According to Pew, 66% of Americans wouldn’t apply for a job if the employer revealed AI was used in the process. Based on what I’ve observed, that skepticism isn’t entirely misplaced.

What leaders can really do about this

The volume problem requires long-term structural thinking — better sourcing, clearer role definitions, faster internal pipelines. None of that happens overnight.

The communication problem can start being fixed this week.

According to Employ’s 2026 Job Seeker Nation Report, 44% of candidates say not hearing back after applying is their biggest challenge, and ghosting by recruiters has risen to 32%.

So, tell candidates how your process works and how long it takes. Acknowledge applications like a human wrote the response. When AI is involved in screening, say so. Close the loop with anyone who made it past the initial review but didn’t move forward. None of this is complicated — it’s just discipline.

What’s really happening in modern hiring isn’t a software problem — it’s what occurs when organizations optimize so hard for their own operational needs that they stop thinking about what the process feels like on the other side.

Candidates who feel seen — even when rejected — remember it. They reapply when circumstances change, refer people in their networks and give you the benefit of the doubt when your Glassdoor score isn’t perfect. That’s a long-term talent asset, and it costs almost nothing to build.

The companies that understand this will keep attracting strong candidates even in difficult markets. The ones that don’t will wonder why their pipeline keeps getting worse.