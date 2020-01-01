About Svetoslav Dimitrov
Svetoslav Dimitrov is a copywriter, consultant, TEDx speaker, and author of one book. He's the founder of Copywriting Titan. He teaches entrepreneurs effective copy and content marketing strategies to add additional revenue to their businesses and bottom lines. Join him at Copywriting Titan.
