How Often Should You Email Your List? Here Are 5 Deciding Factors You Need to Know.

Is the right strategy once a month, once a day or somewhere in between? A seasoned exec in the field offers profit-boosting insights.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Professionals have been arguing for decades over the age-old question of how often to email a marketing list. On one side are those who believe contacting readers more than once a month is a no-no. On the other, we have those who think daily emails are best for maximizing profits.

Who's right? Let's find out by looking at several factors.

