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Key Takeaways Small, seemingly harmless frictions — manual approvals, outdated processes, unnecessary handoffs — quietly compound into the biggest barrier to scale.

The companies that win aren’t the ones adding more control, but the ones designing systems that create trust, security and speed without slowing everything down.

Most companies don’t fail in one dramatic moment. They stall quietly.

Growth slows not because of a single bad decision, but because of hundreds of tiny delays that compound over time. A manual approval here. A clunky check-in there. A physical key that someone has to track down. An extra handoff that no one questions because “that’s how it’s always been done.”

Founders tend to focus on the visible levers: strategy, hiring, fundraising and expansion. I’ve learned as founder of ButterflyMX that those things matter, but they often overlook the daily friction their teams, customers, vendors and residents are forced to navigate. And that friction is not harmless. It creates drag. At scale, drag kills momentum.

The better question for operators isn’t just, “Are we growing?” It’s “What invisible barriers are making growth harder than it needs to be?”

How control quietly turns into friction

In the early days, friction feels like discipline. Founders add layers in the name of control. Every decision routes through them for visibility. Every process gets a checkpoint to ensure quality. In property management, every visitor waits to be verified. In logistics, every step gets manually confirmed to avoid mistakes. On paper, it looks responsible.

And at first, it works. These systems are usually built with good intentions: to protect the business, maintain standards and reduce risk. But what starts as oversight quietly turns into an interruption. The company doesn’t notice the shift because each individual step feels small, even necessary.

That’s the trap. Friction hides in plain sight. No one is tracking how long people wait to get through a door, approve a request or complete a task. There’s no dashboard for accumulated delay. But your customers feel it. Your team feels it. Your partners adjust around it.

And over time, inconvenience becomes an operational burden. What looks like a minor delay at the individual level compounds into something much bigger at scale. Minutes turn into hours. Hours turn into lost momentum. And eventually, the business is moving carefully but slowly.

Stop mistaking control for security

“More control” sounds like the right instinct. In practice, it’s often the thing holding the business back.

Real control doesn’t come from slowing everything down. It comes from building systems that people trust — systems that are visible, reliable, and easy to use without constant intervention. If your process only works when someone is watching it, it’s not controlled. It’s fragile.

This is where founders get tripped up. They confuse involvement with oversight. Being in the loop feels like staying in control. But if the business can only move when one person approves, unlocks, checks, confirms or escalates, that person has become the bottleneck.

The best operators design for confidence, not dependence. They create environments where the right things happen by default, not because someone is constantly enforcing them.

A simple way to think about it: Every recurring point of friction is either a control point or a constraint. Control points protect the business. Constraints slow it down.

If you don’t know which is which, you don’t have control — you just have drag.

Design for movement, not permission

The first step is to find where things stop. Where does a customer wait? Where does an employee need approval to move forward? Where does a vendor require manual help? Where does access depend on a person, a key or a workaround? These are your invisible barriers.

Once you identify them, pressure test each one. Is this step actually creating safety, quality or clarity? Or is it simply preserving an old habit? Most friction survives because it is familiar, not because it is necessary. The goal is not to remove control; it’s to redesign it. Replace manual gates with smarter systems that verify, track and enable movement without forcing people to stop.

This shift is already happening across industries. In offices, logistics, multifamily buildings and service businesses, hands-free transitions are becoming part of the frictionless economy. People increasingly expect experiences that are secure without being slow, controlled without being cumbersome.

The playbook is simple: Identify repeated interruptions, measure what they are costing you, automate the predictable parts and reserve human judgment for the moments that actually require it.

Scalability is not about adding more checkpoints. It is about removing the ones that were never needed in the first place.

Not all friction is the enemy

Of course, not every barrier should be removed. Some friction exists for a reason. Financial controls protect the business from costly mistakes. Compliance checks keep teams accountable. Safety protocols reduce risk. High-stakes approvals matter because the consequences are real. The mistake is treating every barrier as if it carries the same weight.

A business needs safeguards, but it also needs to understand which safeguards are actually doing work. Too often, processes remain in place long after their original purpose has disappeared. A step that once protected the company becomes a habit. A habit becomes a delay. And eventually, that delay becomes part of the operating system.

That is where leaders need discipline. The goal is not to make everything effortless. It is to make sure every point of friction earns its place. Smart operators know the difference between protective friction and performative friction. Protective friction reduces risk. Performative friction creates the appearance of control while quietly slowing the business down.

Scale comes from removing what slows you down

Scalability is not just a function of more people, more capital, or more markets. It is also a function of fewer invisible barriers. Every unnecessary step adds weight. Every avoidable delay creates drag. And the larger the business gets, the more those small points of friction compound.

The companies that scale well are not the ones that remove all gates. They are the ones that design better ways through them. They build systems that create trust without constant intervention, security without unnecessary waiting, and speed without sacrificing standards.