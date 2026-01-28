Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Operational friction, not strategy, is often the real constraint on performance.

Sustainable change succeeds when teams help design, adopt and champion systems.

Ask any business leader what keeps them up at night, and they will likely cite challenges like market conditions, revenue growth, cost control or talent retention. But if you dig deeper, the root cause is often operational — issues around process, people, systems and serving clients.

Teams want to deliver gold-standard results, but they’re often hampered by manual processes and administrative friction. And those issues may silently grow and intensify until they begin to impact every aspect of the business.

I see this daily in veterinary medicine, where high burnout rates cost the sector upwards of $2 billion per year. It’s a challenging environment with long hours, stressful workloads and patients that can’t even tell you what’s wrong. But I’ve found that the best way to boost performance and even increase capacity with maxed-out teams is to address the underlying operational issues.

As a growth-focused CEO who has helped healthcare organizations transform their operations, I’ve seen firsthand how the right systems can alleviate some of the burden on overstretched teams. When you optimize workflows, standardize procedures and automate repeatable tasks, you create efficiency — and with it, the mental space for your team to focus on what they’re really passionate about.

Here are three steps to turn process friction into operational excellence, so you can unlock the full potential of your people and business.

1. Architect the change with your team, not for them

Studies show that less than one-third of organizational transformation projects succeed. That’s because change is hard. For me, managing the burden of transformation comes down to balancing the volume and speed at which it occurs — both factors that matter immensely when teams are already at their limits.

But there’s a third reality that’s just as critical: it’s nearly impossible to overhaul operations without buy-in from the people doing the work. I’ve seen new systems fail because those who will actually use them didn’t take part in selecting and shaping them.

To achieve meaningful change, you need to involve your teams deeply in the process and let their needs inform your decisions.

For leaders, this process can feel slow and inefficient. But in my experience, when you ensure people feel included, they’re more likely to embrace the change — and even champion it. And that can speed up the process once it gets underway, with better adoption outcomes at the end.

What does that look like in practice? For me, it’s about opening up lines of communication and encouraging participation in decision-making. Case in point: in selecting a new practice information management system (PIMS), we invited our clinic and hospital teams to a series of forums where they could meet with software vendors, test various solutions, ask questions, participate in working groups and share candid feedback about how to make their day-to-day work easier.

That kind of hands-on exposure has helped generate buy-in, and it will lay the groundwork for a smoother rollout. But most importantly, by taking the time to gather everyone’s input, we made more informed decisions about the best tools to carry us all forward.

2. Standardize the routine to make space for the personal

In veterinary medicine, procedures like vaccinations, dental cleanings and spay/neuter surgeries follow established protocols, but some variation inevitably comes down to a vet’s personal style.

The challenge in this industry, as in any other, is that it’s easy for teams to get stuck in routines that aren’t very efficient. They may not realize the benefits of process efficiency until they experience a different way of doing the work. Standardizing workflows brings clarity and consistency, and it also helps surface operational insights that might otherwise be hidden in day-to-day variability.

Of course, certain situations require walking a fine line between standard protocols and individual preferences. For us, it’s about creating structured processes that support clinical priorities. For example, clear admin workflows make it possible to track the metrics that impact the bottom line: daily appointment volume, wait times and, ultimately, client satisfaction. They also make it easier to spot bottlenecks and take action before they become significant issues.

You never want to become so beholden to your processes that they negatively impact the quality of service. But by standardizing workflows and tracking key metrics, you can reduce disorder, optimize training, decrease mistakes and make space and time for the kind of personal touch that truly elevates the service you provide.

3. Embrace AI as an empowerment tool

Let’s face it: in spite of its current shortfalls, AI has the potential to lighten the load significantly. This is undoubtedly true of vets, who often work after hours on documentation and communicating with pet parents.

Many clinics are now adopting the same AI-powered speech recognition tools used in human healthcare to automate note-taking during appointments. Integrated scheduling systems are also helping to optimize patient flow, helping clinicians work efficiently throughout the day.

On the client side, modern portals allow pet parents to self-manage appointments, access wellness plans, receive automated reminders and refill prescriptions — reducing inbound calls while strengthening their connection with the clinic. It’s a valuable empowerment tool that lets pet parents stay engaged and informed, without adding extra work for clinic staff.

Veterinary medicine is not unique in benefiting from AI. This moment offers an incredible opportunity for everyone. When AI handles repetitive tasks, teams gain the bandwidth to focus on higher-value work and the ability to respond quickly when client needs shift.

In the end, it’s the organizations that are willing to invest in finding the right solutions — not just automating what should stay in human hands, but streamlining workflows and aligning systems with outcomes — that will reap the benefits. Because when operations work well, everything else tends to fall into place.