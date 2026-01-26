After 20 Years in Business, I Can Tell You the Two Forces That Make or Break a Company

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Longevity in business comes not from predicting every shift but from how founders respond when circumstances change.

Strategic access to capital and disciplined use of resources create the stability and flexibility businesses need to thrive.

When you run a business long enough, one truth becomes impossible to ignore: control is an illusion. Markets swing, policies change and technology evolves faster than most companies can react. The entrepreneurs who last are not the ones who predict every shift. They are the ones who respond well when things move against them.

Over the course of my career, founding companies, working with entrepreneurs across the country and navigating more financial obstacles than I can count, two forces consistently determined survival. The ability to access capital when it mattered and the discipline to stretch every dollar until it counted. You cannot rely on one without the other.

Growing up on a farm taught me early that resources are finite. You use what you have, fix what breaks and plan for the next season before it arrives. Those lessons followed me into my first business, where access to credit meant opportunity, but discipline meant endurance. Looking back now, I can say those principles work not just in theory, but in practice.

Borrowing and stretching are not opposites

Entrepreneurs love big ideas and bold moves. But longevity comes from less glamorous habits. Businesses fail not because founders lack ambition, but because they mismanage cash and wait too long to secure options.

I think of this as the Two Cs: credit and cash flow. Credit gives you flexibility. Cash flow gives you stability. Problems arise when founders ignore one in favor of the other. I have seen talented operators panic when payroll looms, scrambling for capital on bad terms because they waited until urgency eliminated choice.

Preparation is the real skill. You build credit before you need it. You preserve cash when times are good. You make decisions today that protect you tomorrow. When borrowing is intentional and spending is disciplined, your business stops reacting and starts leading.

Why discipline beats emergency fixes

Relying on last-minute financing is like putting a temporary patch over a structural problem. It may buy time, but it rarely fixes the underlying issue. Entrepreneurs who treat credit as a long-term asset rather than a rescue tool gain something far more valuable than funding. They gain leverage.

The founders who survive downturns are rarely the ones chasing the most capital. They are the ones who understand how to deploy it carefully. They plan reserves, cultivate lender relationships and avoid desperation. Over time, this discipline compounds into confidence and resilience.

What small business owners get right

If you want proof this works, look at small business owners across the country. They operate without fanfare, stretch resources creatively and prepare for volatility because they know it is inevitable. Our economy rests on their shoulders precisely because they balance risk with restraint.

That balance is why I remain optimistic about the future. These business owners are resourceful, patient and willing to learn. With the right education and support, they do more than survive uncertainty. They build something durable.

Five practical steps to strengthen your credit foundation

Moving from crisis-driven financing to stability does not require complex systems. It requires consistency and intention.

Start by checking your credit regularly. Understand your personal and business reports and monitor changes over time. Visibility is the first step to improvement.

Separate business and personal finances. Use a business checking account, obtain an EIN and keep financial activity in the company’s name. Lenders look for clear boundaries.

Pay bills on time every time. Payment history carries more weight than almost any other factor. Make it non-negotiable.

Use credit strategically. Borrow responsibly, avoid maxing out lines and demonstrate consistency. Show lenders you can manage risk, not just take it.

Build relationships with lenders. Credit is not just numbers. Trust matters. Strong relationships can make the difference when timing is critical.

Why this matters more than ever

Economic cycles will continue. Technology will keep reshaping industries. The businesses that endure will not be the ones chasing certainty. They will be the ones building optionality.

Access to affordable capital, combined with disciplined spending, creates breathing room. It allows you to make thoughtful decisions instead of reactive ones. It replaces panic with preparation.

Entrepreneurship always requires courage. But longevity requires wisdom. When you learn to borrow intentionally and stretch resources carefully, you are not just sustaining your business. You are building freedom, resilience and a future that can withstand whatever comes next.

