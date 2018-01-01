Levi King is CEO and co-founder of Nav. He started six businesses before Nav, including Lendio, accessing financing and credit more than 30 times.
Leadership
How to Be Wrong Without Losing Face
Acknowledge it publicly, clearly and without qualifications.
Money Management
The 3 Smartest Money Moves You Can Make While You're Making Money
A surprisingly large number of people making good money really don't have much money.
Managing Employees
How to Fire Your Best Friend
Be direct. Be quick. And if they are still talking to you, help them find a new job.
Finance
Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?
Your time in business, revenue and credit scores are usually among the three areas that will ultimately decide everything.
Entrepreneurs
A Case Study in Why Core Values Are Crucially Important
Shared values build a strong team of employees.
Entrepreneurs
4 Ways to Develop the People Skills You Need to Grow Your Business
Small, everyday gestures of goodwill have miraculous power.
Leadership
I Was a Skeptic, Now I am Convinced Unlimited PTO is Good Business
Unlimited paid time off proves you mean it when you tell your team that you trust them.
Starting a Business
Why Your 20s Is the Perfect Time to Start a Business
This is the only period in your life that you have time to lose.
Starting a Business
What You'll Give Up When You Start a Small Business
Hint: It's just about everything.
Raising Capital
How to Bleed Your Friends Dry for Your Business -- and Still Remain Friends
Family and friends might be your only option for funds. Here are some tips on how to best go about it.
Productivity
Not an Early Bird? Here's How Night Owls Can Still Find Success.
Follow these four tried-and-true habits to maximize productivity.
Small Business Financing
4 Steps to Establishing a Good Business Credit Score
Lenders are sitting on record piles of cash but do the terms make sense to you?
Setbacks
5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback
You messed up, but you're still here. What you do next will shape your success and happiness for years to come.
Leadership
Vision Leaks and How to Repair Them
As a leader, it's your job to keep the vision pail full. If it starts leaking, know how to patch the hole and fill it back up.
Small Business Credit
8 Ways to Get the Most From a Business Credit Card
Using a business credit card isn't just easier than getting a conventional back loan, it has many more benefits.