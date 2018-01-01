Levi King

Levi King

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of Nav

Levi King is CEO and co-founder of Nav. He started six businesses before Nav, including Lendio, accessing financing and credit more than 30 times.

More From Levi King

How to Be Wrong Without Losing Face
Leadership

How to Be Wrong Without Losing Face

Acknowledge it publicly, clearly and without qualifications.
5 min read
The 3 Smartest Money Moves You Can Make While You're Making Money
Money Management

The 3 Smartest Money Moves You Can Make While You're Making Money

A surprisingly large number of people making good money really don't have much money.
5 min read
How to Fire Your Best Friend
Managing Employees

How to Fire Your Best Friend

Be direct. Be quick. And if they are still talking to you, help them find a new job.
5 min read
Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?
Finance

Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?

Your time in business, revenue and credit scores are usually among the three areas that will ultimately decide everything.
5 min read
A Case Study in Why Core Values Are Crucially Important
Entrepreneurs

A Case Study in Why Core Values Are Crucially Important

Shared values build a strong team of employees.
5 min read
4 Ways to Develop the People Skills You Need to Grow Your Business
Entrepreneurs

4 Ways to Develop the People Skills You Need to Grow Your Business

Small, everyday gestures of goodwill have miraculous power.
5 min read
I Was a Skeptic, Now I am Convinced Unlimited PTO is Good Business
Leadership

I Was a Skeptic, Now I am Convinced Unlimited PTO is Good Business

Unlimited paid time off proves you mean it when you tell your team that you trust them.
5 min read
Why Your 20s Is the Perfect Time to Start a Business
Starting a Business

Why Your 20s Is the Perfect Time to Start a Business

This is the only period in your life that you have time to lose.
6 min read
What You'll Give Up When You Start a Small Business
Starting a Business

What You'll Give Up When You Start a Small Business

Hint: It's just about everything.
6 min read
How to Bleed Your Friends Dry for Your Business -- and Still Remain Friends
Raising Capital

How to Bleed Your Friends Dry for Your Business -- and Still Remain Friends

Family and friends might be your only option for funds. Here are some tips on how to best go about it.
5 min read
Not an Early Bird? Here's How Night Owls Can Still Find Success.
Productivity

Not an Early Bird? Here's How Night Owls Can Still Find Success.

Follow these four tried-and-true habits to maximize productivity.
3 min read
4 Steps to Establishing a Good Business Credit Score
Small Business Financing

4 Steps to Establishing a Good Business Credit Score

Lenders are sitting on record piles of cash but do the terms make sense to you?
3 min read
5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback
Setbacks

5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback

You messed up, but you're still here. What you do next will shape your success and happiness for years to come.
6 min read
Vision Leaks and How to Repair Them
Leadership

Vision Leaks and How to Repair Them

As a leader, it's your job to keep the vision pail full. If it starts leaking, know how to patch the hole and fill it back up.
7 min read
8 Ways to Get the Most From a Business Credit Card
Small Business Credit

8 Ways to Get the Most From a Business Credit Card

Using a business credit card isn't just easier than getting a conventional back loan, it has many more benefits.
4 min read
