4 AI Prompts to Build a One-Person Business in 2026 (No Team, No Funding, No Guessing)

Your next multimillion-dollar AI idea probably won’t come from asking ChatGPT to “pick a niche.” It will come from identifying a painful bottleneck — something people already pay experts, teams or software to handle — and then using AI to remove the cost, delay or complexity around it.

Before AI, eliminating those bottlenecks required capital, technical skill or a full team. Now, a solo founder can test ideas with the kind of leverage that once required a $400M startup, an $80M solo exit, or a $40M chatbot — without hiring consultants or having decades of experience.

The prompts and examples I walk through in the video show how to turn ideas into revenue faster, without waiting on staff, funding or technical expertise:

Find tasks people already pay experts for and turn them into AI-powered product opportunities

Sort customer conversations into what AI can handle versus what still requires human judgment

Map business workflows that AI agents can run with light oversight

Turn your best-performing content into a reusable AI style system

Reverse-engineer successful AI case studies into prompts you can apply directly

Identify the bottlenecks that keep people locked out of an industry, then use AI to remove them

Build an automation roadmap without hiring a team or raising funding

The Base44 section is especially worth paying attention to. Maor Shlomo built the company alone — no employees, no funding — and grew it to $189,000 in monthly profit before selling it to Wix for roughly $80 million in six months. That story is often misunderstood.

It isn’t about solo founding for its own sake. It’s about how quickly the old requirements are disappearing: team before product, funding before launch, developers before testing, infrastructure before revenue.

In Rule 5 of my book The Wolf Is at the Door,” I call this “Accelerate Adaptability”: the ability to shorten the time between recognizing a shift and changing how you build, sell, support and create. The key insight from writing the book is simple: the biggest advantage in the AI era doesn’t go to the smartest people — it goes to those willing to act before they feel ready.

They adapt their operating model while everyone else is still debating tools. In business, slow adaptation sounds like: “I need a developer before I can test this,” “I need a team before I can support customers,” or “I need more time before I can scale what already works.” You don’t.

You need clarity on which constraint is actually blocking you, where AI can remove friction, and where human judgment still matters. Every tool, prompt, and system referenced is demonstrated in the video, including the automation roadmap prompt that shows which workflows an AI agent can handle end-to-end with under 20% human oversight.

The free AI Success Kit — available for a limited time — includes a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf Is at the Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.