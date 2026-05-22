Most Leaders Misunderstand Authenticity — and It’s Costing Them Credibility With Key Stakeholders

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It isn’t just about bringing your full self to work. It’s the discipline of standing for something specific, and refusing to be moved by voices that shouldn’t be moving you.

Authenticity has become the most misused word in leadership.

Most leaders treat it as bringing your full self to work, being comfortable in your own skin and telling the team how you really feel. None of that is wrong. It’s also not what your most critical stakeholders are measuring.

They’re measuring coherence. Whether your actions match your words. Whether what you said you wouldn’t tolerate is what you actually refuse when refusal is costly. Whether you can be pushed off your stated ground by the loudest voice in the conversation.

There’s a bit of human psychology to this: people want to know who you are, but they actually respect you less when they believe anyone can control who you are.

In a polarized environment, authenticity is a discipline, not a personality. And the leaders failing the test are doing it in a few distinct ways.

When the process is defensible and the result isn’t

Epic Games laid off more than 1,000 employees this year. One of them was a developer with terminal brain cancer. His family said the layoff also cost him his life-insurance coverage. CEO Tim Sweeney responded publicly, saying medical conditions weren’t a factor in the decisions, and confirmed the company was working with the family on the insurance issue.

The process may have been applied neutrally. That isn’t the test.

The test is whether your systems can pass the obvious humanity check when the human consequence is catastrophic. A “we followed the process” posture reads as cold the moment it collides with a story like this one, and “cold” is not a quality any company has ever stated as a value.

This is the failure mode most companies don’t see coming: a layoff system that’s legally defensible but reputationally indefensible. It happens because nobody asked the question authenticity actually requires: Does the process we’re about to execute look like the values we say we hold? When the answer is no, neutrality of process becomes its own indictment.

The leaders who pass the test, even when you disagree with them

Now look at two CEOs who couldn’t be further apart ideologically: Alex Karp at Palantir and Ryan Gellert at Patagonia.

Earlier this month, Palantir posted a 22-point manifesto drawn from Karp’s book — calling for national service, asserting a moral duty for tech companies to participate in defense, embracing religion in public life and rejecting what the company called “hollow pluralism.”

Critics across mainstream outlets called it anti-democratic, ethno-nationalist and worse. Set the substance aside. What’s notable is that Palantir put its positions in writing, under its own name, knowing exactly how the reaction would go. Stakeholders who oppose the company’s stance now know where they stand. Stakeholders who support it know where they stand. There’s no ambiguity for anyone to exploit. Whether the bet pays off commercially is genuinely unresolved.

Patagonia is the mirror image. Yvon Chouinard transferred ownership to a trust that channels profits to climate causes, and the company has spent decades aligning its operations and political activity around environmental positions that have cost it customers from the opposite direction. Opposite values. Same effect.

The discipline is value-neutral. You can be Chick-fil-A or Ben & Jerry’s, Hobby Lobby or Patagonia, Palantir or any company defining itself against Palantir, and you pass the test the same way: be transparent about what you stand for, stay consistent across your actions and words and defend that ground when it’s challenged by people whose opinions shouldn’t carry weight in your decisions.

The trait that separates the leaders who hold the line

The leaders who hold this ground share one trait that’s harder than the others: they’re defensive, even territorial, about their stated values. Transparency is easy. Consistency is harder but achievable. Territorial defense is where authenticity gets expensive: actually firing the executive whose behavior contradicts the stated values, walking away from the customer whose demands violate them, punching back when bad-faith claims call your commitment into question. It’s also the only place it becomes credible.

Audit your stakeholder map against your stakeholder reality

Most leaders are quietly being moved by voices that have no business shaping their decisions.

In any high-stakes situation, the people whose trust actually determines whether you succeed are a small list — usually 12 to 15 names. Specific regulators. Specific board members. Specific investors. Specific customers. Specific employees you can’t afford to lose. Everyone else is influence, noise or both.

Run the test this week. Take your last five consequential decisions — what you said publicly, where you allocated, who you let in the room, what you walked away from — and write down whose reaction you were managing for each one. Then put your real 12-to-15 list next to it.

Most leaders find a gap. Anonymous critics on a platform they don’t use. A pundit who’s never run anything. The internal stakeholder who confuses being loud with being correct. The honest answer is that some are quietly pulling them off the ground they said they’d defend. That’s where authenticity dies. Not in any single decision, but in the accumulation of small concessions to people who shouldn’t have been moving you.

Thick skin isn’t toughness for its own sake. It’s the discipline of knowing which voices count and which ones don’t, and treating each accordingly.

The leaders who keep their footing

The leaders who keep their footing won’t be the ones who get every moment right. They’ll be the ones whose words and actions have been moving in the same direction long enough that people stop trying to redirect them.

That’s what authenticity actually buys you. Not affection. Not universal approval. But a footing that holds when the wind shifts. That’s when you actually get to lead.