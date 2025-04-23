Bold Talk, But No Follow-Through? You Might Be Performative With Your Strategy Executives performing strategic leadership without substance create cynicism, waste resources and undermine organizational effectiveness.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Leadership often devolves into performance art rather than substantive direction. When executives engage in what might be called "strategy LARPING" — Live-Action Role-Playing of strategic leadership without the substance behind it — the consequences ripple throughout an organization, undermining both culture and productivity.
Related: 3 Costly Mistakes CEOs Make When They Fail Their Company Culture
The strategy theater phenomenon
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In