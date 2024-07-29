Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Maintaining a consistent and robust brand identity can be particularly challenging for entrepreneurs. According to a survey by Lucidpress, consistent brand presentation can increase revenue by up to 33%. However, business owners often face specific obstacles when their brands are in constant crisis mode.

Overcoming these challenges involves pausing to build a solid brand infrastructure, seeking external expertise for effective rebranding and defining a clear brand tone of voice.

Overcoming challenges during a crisis

Entrepreneurs often face significant challenges in maintaining brand consistency during crises. Shawn Cole, President and Co-founder of Cowen Partners, shares his experience: "During Covid, we spread ourselves thin with auxiliary services, causing market confusion and a decline in revenue. It is hard to be good at everything or be the solution for everyone. So, we redefined our target audience and our preferred level of service, and doubled, then tripled down. Business has never been better. Finding solid referral partners whenever possible cements in a client's mind where your service fits in the market, and they will come back to you when ready."

Unfortunately, a common pitfall among entrepreneurs is the lack of a comprehensive brand beyond just a logo. In some cases, entrepreneurs don't have a brand beyond a logo. This is a great opportunity to dive into your product or service. Things like core values, ideal customer profile, origin story and market research can not only help you craft your brand but 10X your business.

As an entrepreneur, you can develop a deeper understanding of your brand by defining core values, identifying your ideal customer and conducting thorough market research. This holistic approach can significantly enhance your brand's identity and growth. You can get started with the following best practices.

1. Reinforce internal communication before going external

Internal communication and employee alignment are crucial for ensuring brand consistency, especially during turbulent times. Cole explains, "We regularly recommunicate our company values to staff, especially in a remote environment and with staff coming from various backgrounds and experiences. Employers don't realize prospective clients cast doubt in your staff daily. They might say you aren't any different from the next firm or your prices are too high, and your staff will, over time, start to believe them. We instill value and talk about how we are different, how we are better, why our prices are what they are, and why we built our business for success."

To achieve similar results, you should constantly reinforce your company values and unique selling points to your employees. This not only strengthens internal alignment but also equips your team to confidently communicate your brand's value to clients.

2. Build a solid brand infrastructure based on your unique business

One major challenge is avoiding constant brand fires and focusing on building a solid infrastructure. Don't get so busy with the little things that you forget your overall brand identity. If you're constantly putting out brand fires, your brand will inevitably appear as if it is in perpetual crisis. It's crucial to take a moment to pause and focus on building a solid infrastructure for your brand. In doing so, you'll have the necessary tools to handle every unexpected challenge, surprise project and brilliant idea that comes your way, allowing your brand to remain consistent and strong.

Ultimately, the goal is to build a strong brand infrastructure that helps you avoid being perpetually reactive. This proactive approach enables your brand to stay resilient and consistent through various challenges.

3. Don't fall for the temptation of internal rebranding

The biggest misconception about rebranding is that it can be done internally. This is false. Consider the example of Tropicana, which in 2009 attempted to rebrand its packaging internally. The new design, which cost $35 million, was met with widespread customer backlash and resulted in a 20% drop in sales within two months. This costly mistake led Tropicana to revert to its original design.

Trusting an experienced, external team ensures fresh perspectives, innovative solutions, and successful rebranding that aligns with your vision while effectively reaching your target audience.

4. Stay up to date on current events and industry insights

Recent industry changes, such as the FTC's ban on non-compete agreements, have significant implications for brands. This shift emphasizes the importance of cultivating consumer loyalty to the brand itself, rather than to individual personalities or founders.

Take celebrities like Kim Kardashian or Kanye West, for example. Consumers who are more attached to these personalities than to the various brands they represent are more likely to follow them wherever they go rather than remain loyal to their business partnerships. This mentality highlights how brands must focus more than ever on creating a strong, independent identity that retains consumer loyalty, regardless of the movements of key individuals. This approach ensures long-term brand resilience.

5. Align your vision with your strategic goals

Proper alignment in branding is essential for avoiding common pitfalls. Branding is not just about a logo or a tagline; it's the art of alignment — aligning the vision of the C-suite with the brand's strategic goals, ensuring a seamless connection between your company and the consumer, and fostering a cohesive partnership between you and the branding agency. When these elements are in harmony, the brand can thrive, avoiding the pitfalls and disappointments that so many have experienced with agencies in the past.

Ultimately, by aligning the C-suite vision with strategic goals and establishing cohesive partnerships with branding agencies, businesses can build resilient brands that stand the test of time.