Key Takeaways A recent survey shows that 30% of companies plan to end remote work arrangements by 2026, facing resistance from employees who favor flexibility.

Nearly 70% of workers would accept a pay cut for the privilege to work remotely, highlighting an opportunity for businesses willing to embrace remote work cultures.

Strategic hiring amid return-to-office (RTO) mandates can position innovative startups to capitalize on a wide talent pool, offering competitive advantages and operational savings.

The pandemic forced into being a new way of working that most people weren’t familiar with: remote work. Thousands of employees turned extra bedrooms, breakfast nooks and previously unused spaces into productive environments while many employers discovered that their employees could maintain, and in some cases improve, productivity.

But while many employers have embraced this new way of working for the long term, other employers long for the days of offices full of workers at their desks. In recent years, more businesses have been ordering their employees back to the office. A recent survey showed 30% of companies plan to end remote work by 2026.

But employees aren’t taking this lying down. Nearly 70% of employees have said they would take a pay cut for the opportunity to work remotely. This creates an enormous opportunity for forward-thinking founders to take advantage of a huge talent pool.

Know your advantage and use it

In the last few years, I’ve worked with multiple entrepreneurs who, in the effort to build teams quickly with quality talent, have gone nationwide or even global. As a writer at different content teams, I reported to managers located not only in the U.S. but in countries as diverse as Colombia and Turkey. Return to work mandates at bigger companies are motivating founders to select from professionals who work in almost any location.

Talent is cheaper and better when you stay flexible

Workers disillusioned by rigid, inflexible employers could be willing to jump ship for you. Some employees view return to work mandates as a lack of trust in their performance, or even an indication that layoffs are coming, so a position where a high performer can work from home is extremely attractive.

You can hire remote workers for less because a smaller salary isn’t always a pay cut. When an employee doesn’t have to drive a long commute into town, pay for gas and car maintenance, or spend $200 a month for a train pass, they might view a remote position as an upgrade, even if there’s a salary cut.

If you’re only going to hire in-office workers, your talent pool only extends as far as talent is willing to commute. Public transit helps, but that varies across regions. When the only real job requirement is a computer with an internet connection, your talent pool becomes far less geographically constrained. If you’re comfortable working with people in different time zones, the ideal hire could be living across an ocean.

Overhead stays low because you’re paying less office rent

For companies that had just signed long-term leases right before the pandemic hit, the benefits of remote work became obvious when office space went vacant. Smart employers who let their teams stay remote these days can either reduce their reliance on rented office space or sublet the unused space to companies who need it.

You can drop the burden of maintaining the space or even create an additional revenue stream this way. It’ll benefit your bottom line and improve employee morale. And even more importantly, the money you save on rent could go toward competitive salaries that might lure talent away from companies that force their people back into the office.

How to turn the RTO advantage into actual hires

So, as an employer, how can you attract this huge talent pool to the positions you want to fill? Here are a few steps you can take that will make your jobs attractive to those seeking remote work.

1. Put “remote” at the top of every job post

This may seem obvious, but you’d be amazed at how often the lede of remote work gets buried. It has been statistically proven that remote positions receive more applications than on-site roles. So if the goal is to choose from as many qualified applicants as possible, don’t be shy about stating that the position you’re offering is remote. Put that detail front and center.

2. Target people in expensive cities who want to leave

One way to attract remote workers is to target those who live in high-cost-of-living areas who could be convinced to relocate to locations that are less expensive. 89% of remote job applications come from outside the company’s headquarters city.

Someone living in the San Francisco Bay Area or New York City, where rents are notoriously high, may jump at the chance to work remotely for a little less money while moving somewhere cheaper. Depending on the city and the costs involved, it could result in a net pay increase.

3. Hire when major companies announce RTO mandates

One of the advantages small startups can use to land big talent is simply watching for when major corporations announce return-to-office mandates. These almost always make the news, and often before they are actually implemented.

Big tech companies and finance firms that announce RTO moves inevitably have employees who are updating their resumes and keeping their options open. Many longtime tech workers will even tell you that when companies do this they understand team members may be unhappy with it and in a way it almost encourages them to leave. They may be trying to thin their herd. Keeping your eye out for when these RTO announcements hit can allow you to offer new opportunities to top talent within days of the news breaking.

From necessity to advantage

While many companies were originally forced to implement remote work due to pandemic health concerns, smart businesses turned what was a necessary step into a strategic differentiator to attract workers. Besides being a way to take advantage of a global talent pool and a strategy to alleviate the burden of unnecessary office space, it can also be a way to turn a small regional business into one with an international presence.

Remote work has come a long way since 2020. With advancements in collaboration, project management, document sharing, auditing, and communication software, employers can manage teams whose members are scattered far and wide as effectively as those that are located in an office. Employees can leave the days of sitting in traffic and train delays behind them in favor of greater productivity. Large companies are zigging back to the office. Entrepreneurs who zag toward flexibility can win the talent war.

