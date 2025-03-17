Almost every company has had to figure out which path to take, and there are pros and cons to all of them.

This story appears in the March 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

These days, where to work is like a choose your own adventure journey! Some businesses are staying fully remote, some are having their employees return to the office full-time, and some are landing somewhere in the middle with a hybrid model. There are tradeoffs and benefts to any arrangement, as you'll hear from business leaders in the following stories. Ultimately, each company has to decide what makes sense for their workforce, and their business.

1. We followed our employees to hybrid.