Alok Chanani
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Alok Chanani, a former U.S. Army Captain, is CEO and cofounder of BuildOps, helping commercial contractors modernize operations and sustain infrastructure. Leveraging his military experience, he helps business owners navigate complexity, scale efficiently and drive innovation in critical industries.
I'm a Former U.S. Army Captain — This Is the Military Secret You Need to Know to Build High-Impact Teams
Success in business, like in battle, depends on speed — but speed without clarity leads to chaos. Commander's intent empowers teams to make fast, confident decisions without waiting for top-down approval, ensuring they stay aligned with the mission while adapting to uncertainty.