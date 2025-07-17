Customer service isn't a team. It's how your whole company shows up for your customers, especially when no one's watching.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A friend of mine got the kind of news that drops the floor out from under you. The kind of diagnosis that turns life into countdowns and appointments. But what he remembers most wasn't a doctor or a test result; it was a hospital visit, one of many. He pulled up curbside, emotionally wrecked. It was raining, and a staff member — not a nurse, not a doctor, not someone "customer-facing" — stepped out with an umbrella and walked him to the door.

There was no clipboard, no protocol, just a human recognizing another human in need — now that's customer service. Not because someone filed a ticket, not because it was in their job description, but because they noticed and acted. That kind of behavior doesn't come from a customer service team; it comes from a culture.

Customer service is not just a department

Customer service isn't a desk or a headset. It's not your hold music, your chatbot or your "let us know how we did" email. Those are functions. They help, but they're not what people remember.

What people remember are the small, unscripted moments, especially the ones that happen when things go sideways. A quiet gesture; an act of ownership; a teammate who saw a gap and stepped in to fill it. The experiences that earn trust and build loyalty don't belong to one team. They belong to everyone. If hospitals, restaurants and airlines can build cultures where service shows up everywhere, then why wouldn't your company? Why wouldn't mine?

Here's the thing: I've worn the uniforms. I've seen the cracks.

I've led teams in the U.S. Army. I've spent years in commercial development. I've founded and scaled a software company serving some of the most essential professionals in the country, contractors keeping our schools, hospitals and infrastructure running. I've also watched my parents — immigrants to this country — navigate systems that often made them feel invisible.

I've been treated like a number. I've also been treated like I mattered — and I've never forgotten the difference. Across every industry and role, one truth holds: A system without soul is just machinery. A business without humanity is just noise.

Related: This 4-Step Secret is Key to Exceptional Customer Service — And it Requires A Lot More Than Just Smiles

What you can't track still matters most

My company is metrics-driven. We track NPS. We track CSAT. We care about the speed of response and time to resolution. But those aren't the reasons customers stick around.

The moments that matter live between the metrics. Like the time one of our engineers jumped into a customer training session mid-sprint, just to clarify a workflow and make sure the team was set up for success. Or when one of our marketers, hearing that a new customer wasn't sure how best to align their team at scale, connected with our implementation team and helped craft a simple, visual launch overview, just to make sure everyone was aligned before kickoff.

No red tape, no baton handoff, just ownership. Those moments don't hit a dashboard. But they hit differently, and they shape how your team sees the job.

So how do you build a culture of service?

Founders love to say, "We're customer-obsessed." But if service lives on one team, it's not a value. It's a department. If you want to make service a culture instead of a silo, here's what's worked for us:

1. Hire people who notice the little things

We screen for it. In interviews, we ask about a time someone took initiative, not because they had to, but because they saw something and acted. If they don't have a story, we move on. Curiosity and awareness are more predictive than job titles.

2. Reinforce what you can't quantify

Celebrate the moments no one's tracking. A quick thank-you in Slack. A shoutout at all-hands. We spotlight a "Hero of the Month," not for hitting a number, but for showing up the way our values expect. People repeat what gets noticed. You just have to notice first.

3. Remove the friction to act

It's not enough to say "act like an owner." You have to build a system that allows it. Can your engineer join a customer call? Can your designer help a prospect? Can someone raise a hand without 15 layers of approval? Culture is how people behave when no one's watching. Structure is what lets them behave that way consistently.

Related: Want a Customer Service Revolution? Start By Changing Your Culture

Real culture shows up when it's hard

We work with commercial contractors. These are teams under pressure, juggling field chaos, project deadlines and client expectations. They don't care if we reply in 60 seconds instead of 90. They care that we show up when it counts. That often means doing something that isn't our job. Which is exactly the point.

Great companies aren't built on service scripts. They're built on service cultures. And in a world of automation, outsourcing and AI, the last real differentiator left is how your team makes people feel, especially when things go wrong and no one knows who to call. And when someone stepped in, not because they had to, but because they could.

At my company, BuildOps, our values are simple:

Act like an owner

Love our customers

Collaborate to win

We don't just hang them on walls. We use them to hire, to train, to promote and to serve. Because when everyone treats service like it's their job, no one gets left in the rain. If you want to build a company that lasts, forget the scripts. Forget the playbooks. Focus on this instead:

Hire people who notice

Celebrate what can't be tracked

Make it easy to help

You don't need another dashboard. You need more people who carry the umbrella. Because when the storm hits, that's what your customers will remember. And that's what they'll come back for.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.