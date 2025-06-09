Hiring looks different at every company, but these three things are always non-negotiable.

Different companies have different hiring practices. You can have multiple stages with different-level individuals, or just one comprehensive test and final interview — it just really depends on the organization, priorities, urgency and the kind of role.

You might be able to streamline and customize things as much as you want, but after hiring hundreds of people, I've realized that there are three hiring non-negotiables regardless of your approach, industry and the position you're offering.

1. Hire problem solvers, not know-it-alls

As much as it's ideal, you are not building a team of perfect employees. You are building a team that can work effectively and adapt when needed. No one can truly know everything — not even AI, at this point anyway.

What you need then are people who have enough critical thinking to get the job done and navigate any problems along the way. It's important to have people who are willing to learn and decide for themselves. At the same time, have team members who acknowledge their limits and know when to ask for help.

When someone doesn't have a big ego, they're more willing to try a different approach, even if it means getting out of their comfort zone. They're also more inclined to admit when they're wrong.

One can have as much knowledge about the job, but problems are still bound to happen. You need employees who have the initiative to think about and find solutions on their own or with their team. Not those who claim to know everything.

2. Hire team players who can also work on their own

You're not just after people who can do their job right. You're getting people who can work well with the rest of your team. This means looking for people who can handle projects with both autonomy and a strong sense of collaboration.

There will be times when they'll need to split their work together with their coworkers, so it's important that they know how to share that sense of responsibility. Hiring someone with this skill assures you that they know how and when to share the credit and give credit when it's due.

When you have someone who cares about their own work and their team's work as a whole, without stepping on anyone's toes, the workflow stays steady and disruptions are minimized, whether the task calls for solo effort or group collaboration. They're also all willing to chip in, as well as brainstorm and combine ideas.

3. Hire people for their growth mindset, not their current skill set

Hiring for potential doesn't mean you're merely hoping for the best. You need to hire for someone's ability and desire to grow, learn and improve because these are hard to teach. It's good to ask and see where your candidate wants to go in the future to have a good idea about their personal ambitions.

This can be in regard to their career in the next five years, whether they see themselves in a leadership role or work-life balance priorities, among others. Always keep in mind that when hiring someone, it's unlikely that their ultimate goal is the job you're offering.

When you have someone on your team with clear ambitions, they'll be more responsible, pay more attention to detail and care more about their own work ethic.

Close them with the right communication

Knowing the right qualities to spot when hiring is just the first step. Knowing how to get them to say yes is just as important. In my company, OysterLink, for example, we make sure to discuss the following with every member we hire:

1. How this role will guide them along their own path

Now that you have a clear idea of where they're going, it's now your job to show them how being in your company will bring them closer to their goals.

Focus on how the job and the company will equip them with the right skills to thrive in the industry they would like to grow in. When they gain the right experience, they build a strong foundation — and that foundation not only benefits them but also strengthens your team.

2. How your company will support their growth

Once you've shown how the role fits into their long-term goals, the next step is to make it clear that their growth matters to you, too. As a hiring manager, the way you communicate, provide feedback and structure the hiring process reflects your company's values — whether that's clarity, care or a commitment to development.

Let candidates know that you're not just filling a position — you're invested in helping them succeed. When people feel genuinely supported, they're more motivated, engaged and very likely to grow with you.

When you combine the right opportunity with the right message, you don't just attract great talent — you earn their commitment.