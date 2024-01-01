Milos Eric
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Milos Eric is a co-founder and general manager at OysterLink, a platform for restaurant and hospitality jobs and networking. It features top-paying jobs; market insights and real-time data to help businesses and candidates stay ahead; expert guidance; and exclusive interviews with industry leaders.
Branding
4 Simple Steps to Turn Your Company's Origin Story Into a Talent Magnet
Here's how your business can stand out to job seekers.