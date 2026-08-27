‘Sorry’ Is the Most Overused Word in Your Inbox — and It’s Costing You Credibility

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Key Takeaways Reflex phrases like “sorry to bother you,” “friendly reminder,” and “apologies in advance” frame routine requests as burdens and quietly signal uncertainty — replacing them with direct questions and clear context makes you sound more confident without sounding cold.

A good apology names the specific impact and follows up with next steps; using “sorry” as an automatic opener dilutes accountability and buries the information the recipient actually needs.

Do you find yourself typing “sorry for my late reply” if it takes you a little longer to get back to someone? Email is not a real-time messaging app, but we act as if every message that pops into our inbox needs an instant response. And when we need an answer, many of us still write as though every message is an intrusion.

Sometimes, an apology is warranted. We may need to acknowledge a missed deadline or a genuine inconvenience. But in many cases, workplace apologies are a reflex. We add them to our emails even when we’ve done nothing wrong.

Work inboxes are full of ‘friendly reminders‘

A reminder feels less irritating if we mention that it’s “friendly” – or at least that’s what many professionals think. In a recent ZeroBounce study of more than 1.6 million real work emails, “friendly reminder” was the phrase most commonly used to soften tone.

It was followed by:

“sorry for the delay”

“my apologies”

“apologies for the delay”

and “sorry for the late reply.”

Many of the remaining phrases reflected the same instinct: “sorry to bother,” “sorry to ask,” “sorry to trouble you” and “apologies in advance” appeared thousands of times across the dataset.

For entrepreneurs and business leaders, this is more than a question of email etiquette. The language and tone you use influence how others perceive you – your confidence, clarity and ability to lead. It can also influence communication norms within your team.

That’s not to say you should become more distant and abrupt in your emails. But it helps to recognize the difference between being considerate and making a reasonable request sound like a burden.

Here’s how to write emails that sound clear and confident.

Replace ‘sorry to bother you’ with a direct request

“Sorry to bother you” is one of the most common examples of unnecessary apology language. It frames your email as an interruption before the recipient has even read the request. It can also make a routine question sound more burdensome than it is.

Instead, begin with the reason you are writing.

You might say:

“Quick question about the proposal.”

“Could you help clarify the timeline?”

“When you have a moment, I’d appreciate your input on this.”

“Wanted to get your thoughts on the next step.”

In many cases, you can remove the softener altogether.

“What days work best for you?”

“Can you send the revised numbers by Thursday?”

“Does this approach work for your team?”

These sentences are not rude. They’re clear. A busy business partner or employee will appreciate that clarity as it saves them time and helps move things forward.

Replace ‘friendly reminder’ with useful context

“Friendly reminder” topped the ZeroBounce study, and it is easy to understand why. Few people enjoy following up, so using words like “friendly” or “gentle” can feel like a way to reduce tension. But these phrases are so formulaic that they often have the opposite effect. They can even sound passive-aggressive.

Instead, explain what you need and why. Try:

“Checking whether you had a chance to review this.”

“Wanted to bring this back to your attention before Friday’s meeting.”

“Would love your thoughts when you have a moment.”

The difference is subtle, but notice the effect? Instead of labeling your reminder as friendly, you make it useful. You’re also giving the recipient context. That makes it easier for them to understand the urgency, make a decision and respond.

Delayed-response phrases are ubiquitous in emails. It suggests that replying late remains a major source of workplace guilt. But unless your delay caused a real problem, you may not need to open with an apology.

Instead, move the conversation forward.

“Thanks for your patience. Here’s the update.”

“Thanks for waiting. I’ve reviewed the proposal.”

“Here’s where things stand.”

“Wanted to keep you posted on the timeline.”

This way, you acknowledge the delay without dwelling on it. Moreover, you give the recipient what they actually need: information.

Of course, if you missed an urgent message or created a problem for someone else, then apologize directly. “I’m sorry I missed this. I know it delayed the next step.” A specific apology is stronger than a formulaic one. It demonstrates accountability and names the impact rather than using “sorry” as an automatic opening.

Do not apologize in advance for making a request

“Apologies in advance” and “sorry in advance” are especially worth reconsidering. These phrases assume that your request will inconvenience the recipient before they have even responded. They can also make you sound uncertain about whether the request is appropriate.

Replace them with appreciation.

“I appreciate your input on this.”

“Thank you for taking a look.”

“Let me know what you think.”

By showing gratitude, you direct attention toward collaboration rather than guilt. It shows you value the other person’s time without suggesting you shouldn’t have asked in the first place.

Lead with clarity when something goes wrong

Some email apologies are entirely appropriate. But avoid using a vague apology as a substitute for explanation or action.

For example, “sorry for any inconvenience” often appears in customer communications when something has gone wrong. But by itself, it can sound detached.

A stronger message explains what happened and what comes next. For instance:

“Thank you for your patience while we resolve this. You can expect an update by 3 p.m.”

“We identified the issue and are working on a fix. Here’s what we’re doing next.”

“I’m sorry for the confusion. Let me clarify the process.”

A good apology should not be the entire message. It should also include useful information and a clear next step.

This matters particularly for leaders. When your team or customers encounter a problem, they’re less interested in how polished your apology is. They need to know whether you understand the issue and have a plan to solve it.

Polite does not have to mean apologetic

Most people who apologize and soften their emails are trying to do something positive. They want to be respectful and easy to work with. But respect does not require self-effacement.

You can be warm without sounding hesitant. You can follow up without sounding aggressive. And you can ask a question without treating it like an imposition.

The best business emails don’t try to prove how polite the sender is. They have a clear purpose and provide helpful context that helps the conversation move forward. So before you type “sorry” in your next email, ask whether you’re acknowledging real harm or apologizing for doing business.

If it is the latter, say what you mean instead.