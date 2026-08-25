5 Hidden Speed Bumps That Keep Good Companies From Becoming Great

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Key Takeaways Chasing your “fair share” of the market is a comfort trap that guarantees mediocrity — real growth comes from defining your company by the unmet needs of your clients, not the boundaries of your industry.

The biggest threats to breakout growth aren’t your competitors but five internal drag factors — complacency, fear of failure, giant intimidation, legacy reflex and the illusion of exhaustive effort — that leaders must actively dismantle.

If you watch a NASCAR race, you’ll see a tight pack of cars traveling at 200 miles per hour, rubbing paint, turning left and fighting over inches of asphalt. To the casual observer, it looks like intense, cutthroat competition. But in the business world, a dangerous parallel occurs when every company mirrors its competitors’ offerings, operates on identical terms and chases the same core customers. Leaders frequently mistake this frantic, localized activity for true market competition — it isn’t. It’s just a high-speed traffic jam where they’re seeking refuge in industry homogeneity, misinterpreting sameness as safety and viewing genuine disruption as an unnecessary risk.

I addressed this corporate complacency during my recent keynote address at CIBC’s Global Corporate and Investment Banking Offsite in Detroit. The summit operated under the banner of “Full Throttle” — the precise mindset required to break free from a crowded field. During the presentation, my goal was to upend a deeply entrenched business concept: the polite, passive pursuit of your “fair share.”

In high-performance environments, fighting for your fair share is a guaranteed recipe for mediocrity. Average leaders comfort themselves by settling for a market slice that matches their historic footprint. Yet, an elite sports team never aims to finish the season with a mediocre record just to remain comfortable in the middle of the standings. Instead, high-performing leaders focus on a dominant season and a definitive spot on the podium.

Moving beyond the homogeneous herd

The underlying problem stems from how organizations view their core identity. Most companies define themselves strictly by the products they sell or the traditional boundaries of their legacy industry. This narrow focus forces them into a baseline where they look and act like everyone else.

The remaining few choose a completely different strategic orientation: they define themselves by an unyielding commitment to solving the unmet needs of their clients. By dedicating themselves entirely to the client’s problem, these market disruptors naturally venture outside traditional industry boxes. They step away from conventional playbooks to deliver solutions that more conservative competitors consider impossible.

Lessons from a billion-dollar growth run

When I assumed leadership at my last CEO role, the company was a regional player sitting at eighth in their industry. The sector was growing at a sleepy 2% a year, but our team wanted to grow at 100% a year. To achieve that, we had to stop running the same race as everyone else. We shifted from being a service provider of last resort to the most innovative brand in the space, transforming the business from a $500 million operation into a $2.7 billion national leader, culminating in a historic billion-dollar-plus exit.

This level of exponential scale requires building a fundamentally different vehicle from the ground up. We crafted a simple, powerful story that aligned everyone from the first-year receptionist to the vice president, anchoring it with three non-negotiable client promises: service, flexibility and innovation.

We executed our commitment to service so intensely that clients openly wished they could replicate our responsiveness within their own organizations. Flexibility meant saying “yes” to a client’s complex request right there in their boardroom, then spending the entire flight home figuring out the operational mechanics of how to deliver. Innovation allowed us to completely modernize an old-world, slow-moving industry that had resisted structural change for decades.

But as any seasoned executive knows, the real challenge lies in the execution. Throughout my career leading organizations through rapid transformation, I’ve found that the greatest obstacles rarely originate from external competitors. Instead, internal drag factors routinely stall championship teams before they even arrive at the standing grid.

The 5 institutional speed bumps

That’s why, in order to get an organization operating at full throttle, leaders must systematically diagnose and eliminate these five institutional speed bumps:

Historic success complacency: Strong financial performance can trick a team into assuming yesterday’s momentum guarantees tomorrow’s survival. A glance at the Fortune 100 list from a decade ago proves how quickly dominant giants vanish when they stop evolving. Fear of failure: When an environment penalizes missteps, employees instinctively choose safe, homogeneous paths. True disruption requires an ecosystem where calculated failure is embraced as a necessary step toward innovation. Giant intimidation: Mid-market companies often look at massive competitors and assume the industry hierarchy is permanent. In reality, giants fall regularly because legacy infrastructure makes them slow and rigid. The legacy reflex: Organizations naturally develop deep muscle memory that fiercely resists change. Overriding this default behavior takes fearless leadership to empower teams to challenge old processes and forge a new path The illusion of exhaustive effort: When teams claim they have “tried everything,” they have typically only exhausted options within their traditional playbook. Real innovation hinges on looking entirely outside your immediate industry sandbox to discover what the client actually needs.

Recognizing these limitations represents a diagnostic victory, but eliminating them requires a fundamental shift in leadership behavior. Corporate drag is subtle, frequently disguising itself as prudence, tradition or risk mitigation. When leaders actively dismantle these internal barriers, they unlock a latent capacity for speed and agility, allowing the team to stop looking over its shoulder at competitors and focus entirely on the open track ahead.

Play for the podium

In the end, sustaining a full-throttle trajectory is simply an intentional choice to reject a mediocre finish. It means refusing to settle for a comfortable spot inside the pack. Leaders must commit to a clear corporate narrative, fiercely protect their core customer promises and systematically clear the institutional drag holding their people back

Because the grid is crowded, and the stakes are high. So when the green flag drops, remember: average goals yield average results. But true market leaders play for the podium.