Your Next Customer Will Ask AI About Your Business. Here’s How to Shape What It Says

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Key Takeaways Your first impression now happens inside an AI answer box built from directory copies, old pages, and third-party coverage — if you haven’t audited what ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude say about you, a version of your business you didn’t write is already reaching customers.

You can’t edit an AI engine, but you can control what it feeds on — clean up your source copy, get consistent story placements in credible publications, say the same thing everywhere and check the answers monthly like you’d check reviews.

A while back, I rewrote my agency’s homepage. New positioning, cleaner message, better proof. Then I asked a few AI engines a simple question: what does my company do?

They answered with my old homepage. Not the spirit of it. The actual sentences.

It took some digging to figure out why. Directory sites had copied my old copy onto their own pages, word for word, long before the rewrite. The engines were reading those copies and treating them as the record. My new story was live on my site. The old one was live everywhere else, and everywhere else was winning.

That moment changed how I think about marketing. Every business now has two stories — the one you tell and the one AI tells. Most founders have never checked the second one.

AI answers are the new first impression

When someone types your company name into a search engine, they get links. They click around, read a little and form their own opinion. When someone asks an AI engine about you, that whole process disappears. They get three or four finished paragraphs covering what you do, who you serve and whether you seem worth trusting.

More and more buyers start there. They ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity or Claude to explain a company, compare options or recommend a service before they ever open a website. By the time they land on your homepage, they’ve already read someone else’s summary of you.

Here’s the part that should worry you. If you haven’t given the engines good material, they don’t wait for you. They build an answer from whatever they can find — old pages, thin directory listings and stray forum posts. That patchwork version of your business is out there selling for you right now, whether it’s accurate or not.

The engines trust what other people say about you

AI engines don’t treat every source the same. What others publish about you tends to carry more weight than what you publish about yourself. The logic is simple. On your own website, you can claim anything. A story about you in a known publication sits on a domain the engines already trust, so its version of you sticks harder and spreads further.

Your own words still matter, just not only in the place you wrote them. Your homepage and About page get scraped, quoted and copied across the web. Directories copy them. Aggregators copy them. Then the engines read the copies. In practice, your website is the source text for how machines describe you, and old copies of it can outlive the original. I learned that one the hard way.

So the game has two halves. Control the words you put out, and stack up credible third-party coverage that repeats them.

Here’s how to shape what AI says about your business

You can’t edit an AI engine directly. You can control what you feed it. This is the process I use for my own agency, AceIt, and it works for any business.

Ask the engines yourself. Open the major AI tools and ask each one what your company does, who it serves and how it compares to competitors. Save every answer. This takes 10 minutes, and almost nobody does it. You can’t fix a story you’ve never read. Clean up your source text. Get your homepage and About page saying exactly what you want repeated, in one clear sentence a stranger could quote. Then hunt down the copies. Update the directory listings you control, and request corrections on the ones you don’t. Stale copies of your site are stale answers waiting to happen. Get your story into real publications. This is the heaviest lever I know. When your story runs in a major outlet, that article becomes raw material for every answer the engines give about you. I place founders’ stories in large publications for a living, and one pattern never changes: the wording of the coverage becomes the wording of the AI answer. So decide which phrases you want attached to your name before the story gets written, not after. Say it the same way everywhere. If your website says one thing, your LinkedIn says another and your last interview says a third, the engines blend it all into mush. Pick one line and repeat it until you’re bored of it. Repetition feels lazy to a writer. To a machine, it reads like consensus. Check back every month. AI answers drift as new sources appear and old ones resurface. Ask the same questions on a schedule and compare the answers against your saved baseline. Treat it like checking your reviews, because that’s exactly what it is now.

Your story is being told either way

A few years ago, you could ignore all of this. If your website was solid and your rankings held, you controlled the first impression. That’s gone. The first impression now happens inside an answer box you’ll never see unless you go looking for it.

The founders who come out ahead won’t be the loudest ones. They’ll be the ones who treated AI answers like a channel — audited it, fed it and checked it — while everyone else assumed the machines would get their story right on their own.

You don’t get to choose whether AI tells your story. You only get to choose how much of the material came from you.