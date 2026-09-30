Pop-Tarts’ Boozy BuzzBallz Cocktails Fizzle Out After a Month — Here’s Why Mars ‘Regrets the Partnership’

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Pop goes that idea. Mars is pulling its Pop-Tarts BuzzBallz collab just a month after launch over concerns that the drinks could appeal to underage drinkers, Bloomberg reports.

The limited-edition cocktails came in Frosted S’mores and Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavors and packed 15% alcohol. But more than 30 public health groups urged Mars to end the deal. “Childhood brands should not become tools for normalizing or promoting alcohol consumption,” said Mike Marshall, CEO of the US Alcohol Policy Alliance. The company now says it “regrets the partnership” and won’t team Pop-Tarts with alcohol brands again.

BuzzBallz owner Sazerac argues the drinks were made only for legal-age consumers and clearly labeled as alcohol. And Mars says most Pop-Tarts are eaten by adults. The deal was signed under Pop-Tarts’ former parent Kellanova, which Mars acquired in December 2025.

The collab was part of the booze industry’s push to win over younger legal drinkers, who are drinking less. Just 50% of 18- to 35-year-olds say they imbibe, down from 58% three years ago, according to Gallup. Premixed cocktails are the bright spot, with sales up about 30% over the past year while beer shrank.