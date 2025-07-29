Mars Says 94% of Its Products Sold in the U.S. are Now Made There, Too The candy-maker has created 9,000 jobs over the last five years with its investments, according to a new report.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

The maker of popular candies and gum, including M&M's and Milky Way, is investing $6 billion in U.S. factories.

The Wall Street Journal reports that $2 billion of the six will be invested in the next 18 months with a focus on scaling new businesses, including building a new factory for Nature's Bakery. (Mars brand Kind, which was founded by "Shark Tank" investor Daniel Lubetzky, acquired Nature's Bakery in 2020.)

Mars CEO Poul Weihrauch posted on LinkedIn Tuesday that 94% of Mars products sold in the U.S are "produced locally in the U.S." The company also said it has created 9,000 jobs over the last five years with its investments.

Related: Daniel Lubetzky Took Kind Snacks From Idea to $5 Billion. Here's His Best Advice For Anyone Who Wants to Start a Business.

Related: Meet the World's Secretive Billionaires Who Give Stealth Wealth a Whole New Meaning, from Ike Perlmutter to Philip Anschutz

The investment will stretch across the company's many products and brands, which also include Pringles, Snickers, and Pedigree pet food.

"We're convinced about the long-term strength of the American consumer," Claus Aagaard, Mars' chief financial officer, told the WSJ.

Mars is a private, family-owned business headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The Mars family reportedly has a net worth of $117 billion. Forbes ranked them the No. 2 richest family in America in 2024 behind the Walton family (Walmart).

