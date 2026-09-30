Diners Are Back in Restaurants, but Popeyes and Buffalo Wild Wings Still Want a Spot in Your Pantry

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Here’s the good news: Restaurant spending rose 3.3% year over year in July, according to Bank of America Institute, thanks to cooling menu inflation and rising wages. But that hasn’t stopped some chains from forging ahead in the CPG space, FoodNavigator reports.

Buffalo Wild Wings teamed up with Mars-owned Pringles on three chip flavors, Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo and Asian Zing, timed for football season. It’s the wing chain’s second snack deal after a 2025 collab with Slim Jim.

Meanwhile, Popeyes launched a line of bake-at-home biscuits in May. They’re sold at Walmart, H-E-B and select Target stores, a follow-up to the chain’s grocery sauces. CMO Matt Rubin called it a way for fans to “celebrate the Popeyes brand beyond our restaurants.”