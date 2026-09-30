Opening a Brick-and-Mortar Business? Address These 7 Risks Before Customers Walk Through the Door.

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Key Takeaways Most first-time brick-and-mortar owners plan for the risks they can picture — theft, bad reviews, a slow opening month. Fewer plan for the risks tied to the physical space itself.

These risks include slip-and-fall hazards, unclear maintenance responsibilities, accessibility issues, fire and security risks, insurance gaps and weak incident-response procedures.

Most risks can be addressed with simple, repeatable systems — daily walkthroughs, clearly assigned landlord/tenant responsibilities, safety checks, tested fire and security equipment, a simple incident-report template

For founders who built their first business online, the leap to a physical location changes the risk equation entirely. An ecommerce store’s biggest operational threats are things like site uptime, fraud and shipping delays. A retail shop, restaurant, gym or salon inherits all of that plus a new category of risk that only exists once real people are standing in a real room: the floor they walk on, the door they enter through, the parking lot they park in and what happens if something goes wrong while they’re there.

Most first-time brick-and-mortar owners plan for the risks they can picture: theft, bad reviews, a slow opening month. Fewer plan for the risks tied to the physical space itself, largely because those risks are quiet until they aren’t. A cracked parking bumper, an unlabeled electrical panel or a fire exit blocked by inventory boxes can sit unnoticed for months and then become the single event that derails a launch, a lease or an insurance relationship.

The good news is that physical-location risk is manageable, and most of it is addressable before opening day with a handful of concrete systems rather than a vague sense of caution.

Here are seven risk categories worth working through before the doors open, and what a reasonable owner should actually do about each one.

1. Slip, trip and fall hazards

This is the most common physical risk in any customer-facing space, and it’s rarely a single dramatic failure. It’s usually a combination of ordinary conditions: uneven flooring transitions, worn mats that curl at the edges, wet floors after cleaning or weather, poor lighting near stairs, and parking lots or sidewalks with cracks or potholes. Falls from heights and on the same level are among the leading causes of serious work-related injuries and deaths, according to OSHA. The same conditions that put employees at risk, including wet floors, uneven surfaces, poor lighting and obstructed walkways, can create similar hazards for customers.

The fix isn’t complicated: a written daily walkthrough checklist covering entrances, restrooms, stairs and parking areas; clear protocols for wet-floor signage during cleaning or weather events; adequate lighting audits, especially in areas that look fine during a daytime walkthrough but go dark at night; and a habit of fixing small defects (a loose tile, a torn mat, a flickering light) immediately rather than queuing them for “someday.”

Many of the underlying hazards are consistent from state to state even though the legal standards that apply to them vary by jurisdiction. Routine inspections should account for wet floors, uneven surfaces, poor lighting, cluttered walkways and other common slip-and-fall hazards in businesses. Although legal standards differ by jurisdiction, the underlying physical hazards are common in customer-facing spaces nationwide.

2. Unclear maintenance responsibilities between landlord and tenant

A surprising number of physical-safety failures trace back not to negligence but to confusion: nobody was sure whose job it was to fix the thing that eventually caused a problem. Commercial leases typically divide maintenance responsibility between landlord and tenant, but the split is rarely intuitive. A landlord might be responsible for structural elements, the roof and shared common areas, while the tenant owns everything inside the leased space, including flooring, fixtures and interior lighting. Parking lots, exterior lighting, sidewalks and snow or ice removal are common gray areas that get missed entirely if neither party assumes ownership.

Before signing a lease, an owner should read the maintenance and repair clauses line by line, ideally with a commercial real estate attorney, and build a simple internal document that translates legal language into a practical list: who calls the electrician, who salts the sidewalk, who inspects the HVAC and how fast each party is contractually required to respond. That document should live somewhere every manager can find it, not just in a filing cabinet with the signed lease.

3. Accessibility and customer-flow problems

Accessibility is often treated as a compliance checkbox, but it’s better understood as a customer-experience and risk issue at the same time. Narrow aisles, high checkout counters, inaccessible restrooms and entrances without ramps or automatic doors don’t just create legal exposure under the Americans with Disabilities Act; they turn away customers and create congestion points that increase the odds of a collision, a fall or a frustrated exit. Businesses that operate out of older buildings are particularly exposed, since “grandfathered” construction is a common misconception. In most cases, a business operating in a space still has independent obligations to remove barriers where it’s readily achievable to do so.

A practical approach is to walk the space as if using a wheelchair or a mobility aid, ideally with input from someone who actually does, and note every point of friction: door width, threshold height, aisle spacing, counter height, restroom clearance and parking accessibility. Many of these fixes are inexpensive relative to the cost of a complaint, a fine, or lost business, and addressing them before opening is far cheaper than retrofitting later.

4. Fire safety, emergency exits and preparedness

Fire risk in commercial spaces is more common than most new owners assume, and it’s rarely the dramatic electrical fire people picture. Commercial fire risks vary by business type, but common concerns include cooking equipment, electrical systems, heating equipment, stored materials and blocked exits. In 2024, local fire departments responded to an estimated 1.38 million fires across the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Before opening, every business should confirm that fire extinguishers are inspected, charged and accessible; that exit signage is illuminated and exits are never blocked by inventory, seasonal displays or furniture; that smoke detectors and, where applicable, sprinkler and suppression systems are functioning and documented; and that staff have actually practiced an evacuation, not just read about one in an employee handbook. Local fire marshals typically require an inspection before occupancy, and that inspection is worth treating as a floor, not a ceiling, for what “fire ready” means.

5. Security risks in entrances, parking areas and customer spaces

Security risk is easy to underestimate in the excitement of opening week, particularly in entrances, parking lots, exterior walkways and other areas customers or employees may use after dark. Poor exterior lighting, obscured sightlines from landscaping, broken locks and a lack of any visible camera coverage all signal to a bad actor that a location is an easy target, and they create real risk for legitimate customers and staff closing up at night.

A reasonable security baseline includes exterior lighting bright enough to eliminate dark corners near entrances and parking, a functioning camera system covering entry points and cash-handling areas, door and window locks that are actually tested rather than assumed to work, and a closing procedure that specifies how employees leave the building safely, especially if they’re closing alone. None of this requires an enterprise security budget; it requires treating the exterior of the building as part of the customer experience rather than an afterthought.

6. Insurance gaps and assumptions

One of the most common and most expensive mistakes new brick-and-mortar owners make is assuming their insurance covers more than it does, or assuming the landlord’s policy will cover something it doesn’t. General liability insurance typically covers third-party injury and property damage claims, but the specifics of what’s included, excluded and capped vary significantly by policy and carrier. Owners frequently discover, only after an incident, that their policy has a lower-than-expected liability limit, that certain activities (like serving alcohol or hosting events) require separate riders or that the landlord’s building policy doesn’t extend to the tenant’s fixtures, inventory or interior operations at all.

Before opening, it’s worth a direct conversation with a commercial insurance broker, not just a quick online quote, to walk through exactly what’s covered: general liability, property insurance for the buildout and inventory, business interruption coverage and workers’ compensation if there are employees. It’s also worth getting written clarity, ideally in the lease itself, on what the landlord’s policy covers versus what falls entirely on the tenant. Assuming coverage exists is a far more expensive mistake than the time it takes to confirm it.

7. Weak incident-response and documentation habits

Even a well-run location will eventually have an incident: a spill someone doesn’t see in time, a minor injury, a break-in attempt or an equipment failure. What separates a manageable incident from a costly one is usually not the incident itself, but how it’s handled in the minutes and days after. Businesses without a clear incident-response process tend to react inconsistently — sometimes documenting thoroughly, sometimes not documenting at all, sometimes involving the wrong person or no one.

A simple incident-report template, kept accessible to every manager and staff member, should capture what happened, when, where, who was involved, what conditions were present and what action was taken immediately afterward, ideally with photos. Combine that with a routine inspection log for the items covered in the earlier sections (floors, exits, lighting, security equipment), and the business builds a documented safety record over time.

That record matters for two reasons: It helps identify and fix recurring problems before they escalate, and it demonstrates, if a claim or dispute ever arises, that the business was actively managing its physical risk rather than ignoring it.

Make physical risk part of the business plan

None of these seven risks require a legal background to address, and none of them are exotic. They’re the ordinary physical realities of operating a space where the public walks in. The owners who handle them well aren’t the ones who eliminate every possible risk before opening day; that’s not realistic. They’re the ones who build simple, repeatable systems, walkthroughs, maintenance logs and clear responsibilities. They test emergency equipment, document incident response and treat physical safety as a normal part of running the business rather than a problem to think about only after something has already gone wrong.

Opening day gets a lot of attention. The 41st day, the busy Saturday six months in, the ice storm in February, all deserve just as much preparation.