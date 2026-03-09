Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Under-promise and over-deliver. Only commit to what you can realistically achieve; honesty builds trust with customers and staff.

Own your mistakes quickly – If a promise is broken, acknowledge it, fix it if possible, and communicate openly to protect your reputation.

We’ve all been in this situation before. Things fall through the cracks, and we forget to follow up with a customer by email or phone. Or we fail to communicate with another department on the steps needed to resolve a customer issue, thereby exacerbating an already challenging situation.

At times, to sell a service or product, we make unrealistic promises to clients that we can’t keep. Often, it’s unintentional. We get caught up in our sales pitch, and, to close the deal, we end up saying yes when the answer should be no.

What happens when you break a promise?

When a company makes promises it can’t keep, there are countless reverberations, including erosion of trust, loss of existing customers and a drop in new business. Customers remain loyal because they trust your product or service and trust you. This takes showing up time and again, delivering on what you say you’re going to do.

If you make one mistake, you’ll most likely get a pass from your client because of the loyalty you built over time. But once this becomes a pattern, your customers will no longer believe in you and will leave. Even worse, they will tell others about their experience and that your word or that of your company doesn’t ring true, damaging your reputation. In today’s social media environment and the world of Google and Yelp reviews, it’s easy to knock a brand down.

Also, think about your staff. If they see you neglecting to follow through or overpromising and failing to deliver, they will do the same. You want a culture where everyone is building a best-in-class operation where the client experience is a priority.

No is an option

We all instinctively want to say yes. “Yes, our product will be there in two days.” “Yes, I will get back to you tomorrow.” “Yes, we can handle the work.” Take the time to respond, evaluate what’s being asked, and determine whether you can deliver. “Maybe” or “no” is an acceptable answer.

If a product will take longer to arrive, please say so. If you can’t return a call the next day, be honest and let your client know when you will be able to follow up. Look at your workload. If your bandwidth is such that you can’t take on more work, be up front with a prospect.

You don’t want to turn down work, but if you can’t meet the prospect’s deadline, explain that at this time you’re unable to do so but look forward to other opportunities in the future.

It’s better to be transparent than to set expectations only to disappoint your customers and potential new clients. It’s even better to under-promise and over-deliver.

Don’t let the noise throw you off your game

Most of us in management positions are juggling many things at once. Some people are very good at multitasking, while others are not as good at time management. You may get easily sidetracked by company meetings, a new issue that developed, having to meet a deadline, a favor you said you’d do, and other work-related activities, in addition to what may pop up in your personal life that requires immediate action. A lot may be thrown at you at once, causing you to be remiss on promises made to clients.

Add to this the countless ways people can communicate today — by phone, email, text, videoconferencing — as well as the many social media platforms that consume us. It’s easy to get distracted, forget what you promised and be remiss. Customers end up feeling ghosted, unappreciated, and not valued.

Quiet the noise around you, keep track of what needs to be done, and do it. Most companies use project management tools to keep tasks moving, meet deadlines and achieve goals. But if you and your staff are not using these tools effectively, they won’t perform as intended. Day-to-day issues that require attention are not captured in a project management tool. Everyone needs to be adept at handling the unexpected.

Take action to make things right

Accountability and authenticity are critical today. If your company or staff has not delivered on its promises, take responsibility. Be honest, even if it makes things look worse. If you forgot to return a call, tell your client you forgot.

If an email goes unanswered, apologize, address the issue and resolve it. If a salesperson made a promise – perhaps a product discount or an overnight delivery – and it can be done, do so or look for an alternative solution. If you can’t meet the promise, explain why it isn’t possible and be honest about the limitations.

Your company’s reputation is your currency, too valuable to compromise. Be honest with your communication and realistic about what you can and can’t commit to.