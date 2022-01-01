Signing out of account, Standby...
Sharon Miller
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President of Small Business and Head of Specialty Banking & Lending
Sharon Miller is the president of Small Business and head of Specialty Banking and Lending at Bank of America. She oversees lending officers dedicated to supporting Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Private Bank clients. In addition, she is a member of the company’s management operating committee.
Follow Sharon Miller on Social
Latest
4 Tips for Small Business Owners as They Navigate an Economic Downturn
Here are four tips that can help any small business owner navigate an economic downturn.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Srikar Karra
Co-Founder of BuiltGen
-
Craig Ceccanti
President and CEO of T-Minus Solutions
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Gene Marks
President of The Marks Group
-
Mike Koenigs
CEO of MikeKoenigs.com
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
Frederik Bussler
Marketing Consultant
-
Erica Dushey Sarway
VP Marketing & Sales