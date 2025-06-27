Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For certain businesses, summer is not just a season — it is an engine that drives success for the rest of the year. Hospitality and tourism businesses, for example, tend to make the bulk of their annual revenue between June and September due to increased travel, which leads to a surge in hotel occupancy, shopping, restaurant patronage, and tour and attraction bookings.

This concentrated period of activity presents an unparalleled opportunity for growth, especially for business leaders prepared to optimize finances, staffing and marketing. Here are three tips leaders in the hospitality, retail, service and tourism sectors can use to maximize those lucrative months.

1. Budget for the rush

According to Deloitte's 2025 summer travel outlook, 53% of Americans plan to go on vacation this summer, with average spend per household sitting just above $4,600. Smart financial planning is key to securing a share of this revenue. Business leaders can start by reviewing historical data, such as peak periods, sales numbers and bestselling products or services, to make revenue projections — keeping in mind that past performance is not always indicative of future results.

For example, landmark events such as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour injected more than $5 billion into the U.S. economy in Q3 2023, with concert-goers (respectively) spending an average of $1,500 and $1,800 on flights, food, hotels and tickets. Those won't necessarily be replicable results. However, understanding consumer behavior during those periods can help business leaders prepare for future summer events, like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics, and tailor their offerings to maximize revenue opportunities.

Reviewing past expense reports is also crucial for creating a realistic, effective summer budget, as they provide a detailed record of where money was spent, allowing leaders to identify trends and potential cost increases. Business owners should also consider consulting financial and legal advisors to review their budgets, get advice on cash-flow management and re-examine supplier contracts.

2. Optimize operations

Reviewing past financial performance and consumer behavior also helps determine where to optimize operations. For retailers, that might mean ensuring that point-of-sale and inventory-management systems are equipped to handle a surge in demand. With potential for increased foot traffic, the store's physical layout may also need to be updated to improve customer flow, reduce bottlenecks and enhance the shopping experience.

Having an adequately staffed, well-trained team is also crucial to a seamless customer experience. While installing self-service checkout stations to reduce the need to hire seasonal or temporary employees may be tempting, a 2024 Drexel University study found that human cashiers foster greater customer loyalty and repeat business.

With that in mind, leaders should prioritize the development of effective training programs that empower seasonal and temporary staff to provide exceptional service from day one. Then, they can explore technology solutions to automate scheduling, ensuring optimal staff coverage while minimizing administrative overhead.

3. Refresh marketing

Though plenty of Americans will continue to travel this summer, a 2025 outlook from the Bank of America Institute predicts more cautious consumer travel spending. For businesses in hospitality, retail, service and tourism, now is the time to sharpen marketing strategies to capture those limited dollars.

To gain a better sense of what audience members want out of their summer experience, business leaders might use online polls to gather input and foster a stronger connection. However, they also need to be prepared to pivot their strategies based on findings. To maximize impact, businesses should segment their audience and craft messaging that speaks directly to each segment's interests. A tourism business, for example, may target adventure seekers, foodies and families — each will be drawn to different amenities and activities.

Finally, collecting and amplifying user-generated content can be an excellent strategy for gaining brand exposure and showcasing original content. Using the business's location geotag or a unique but simple hashtag can incentivize customers to share their experiences, delivering authentic social proof and expanding the reach of marketing efforts organically.

Summer is a key financial period for businesses in many sectors, but capitalizing on its potential requires strategic effort, not just wishful thinking. Business leaders need to optimize their financials and operations and give customers a compelling reason to choose them over the competition. In doing so, they will set themselves up to make the most of this busy season's opportunities.