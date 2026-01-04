Learn More Than 1,000 In-Demand Skills for Just $18

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report revealed that 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their learning and development. If you’re looking to level up your skills without the hassle of multiple course subscriptions, EDU Unlimited by StackSkills offers a different solution. You can gain lifetime access to more than 1,000 courses spanning IT, design, coding, marketing, and business for just $17.97 — one payment, unlimited learning.

Everything from beginner basics to advanced mastery

StackSkills gives you instant access to a library that covers today’s most in-demand skills. Whether you’re exploring blockchain, growth hacking, iOS development, graphic design and more, the platform stays ahead of trends with courses taught by over 350 elite instructors who actually work in these fields. New courses get added monthly.

The courses range from beginner to advanced levels, so you can start wherever you are and build from there. Want to pick up a side hustle? Looking to make a career change? The variety lets you pursue whatever direction makes sense for your goals.

Progress tracking shows where you stand across multiple courses. You also get course certifications that will turbocharge your resume and premium customer support. Quarterly instructor Q&A webinars let you get direct answers from the instructors who teach the material.

The platform works on unlimited devices, so you can start a lesson on your laptop and finish it on your phone during your commute. Updates are also included in your lifetime access.

StackSkills has earned a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars because the instructors bring real-world experience. They share what actually worked for them — and what didn’t — so you get the practical insights along with the theory.

Freelancers, solo entrepreneurs, professionals exploring emerging fields, and others who want to build multiple skill sets will appreciate being able to do so without breaking the bank.

Get lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills and start learning at your own pace for only $17.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.