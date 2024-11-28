Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holidays are upon us, and with the influx of shoppers and time-off requests from employees, this is often the busiest time of the year for businesses. It can be challenging for business owners to balance their sales priorities amidst preparing for the year ahead, but the season of giving also serves as the perfect opportunity for business owners to make a positive impact.

Investing in employees and the local community is a great way to strengthen your business to close out the year, as it can help improve workplace morale, boost customer loyalty and set your business up for success in the new year. As business owners look to get into the holiday spirit, here are a few ways they can give back through their business this season.

Invest in your employees

According to the recent Bank of America Women and Minority Business Owner Spotlight, 63% of U.S. business owners are planning to expand their businesses in the year ahead, and more than half plan to hire over the next 12 months. Employees are an essential part of business operations, and it is up to business owners to ensure that their workplace culture and morale are supported during their expansion efforts. Evaluate your business' existing culture and how employees' needs are currently being met and prioritized alongside business needs. From there, outline potential strategies to close any gaps.

During the busy holiday season, consider ways to alleviate staff pressures by making small adjustments to scheduling. This can have a large impact for employees, particularly those who are parents and may be balancing childcare during winter breaks from school. Increasing communications, transparent scheduling and offering flexible work options, when possible, can reduce staff stressors significantly.

Beyond operational changes, 83% of business owners are investing in education, according to Bank of America, and recognize the value their employees see in programs like on-site training and mentorship. For employees interested in career growth, professional development opportunities are a great way to strengthen existing talent and increase retention.

Workplace culture programs such as employee resource groups can also reinforce a positive environment for employees — plus fostering a friendly staff improves customer interactions as an added benefit. There are numerous strategies that business owners can implement to improve the workplace; knowing your employees and recognizing their needs is key to ensuring your business is well-staffed and thriving.

Connect to your community

In addition to your employees, it's important for business owners to appreciate the complementary relationship they have with their communities. When a community supports its local business owners, those businesses thrive, and in turn, they are able to reinvest in the community, provide jobs and boost the local economy. This creates a positive feedback loop of mutual support that's crucial to the community's long-term growth.

Business owners can explore various ways to give back to their communities, such as donating to local non-profits, sponsoring community events and programs, and offering resident-specific discounts. Informational workshops, seasonal celebrations and employee volunteer initiatives are just a few examples of how business owners can foster community engagement to help people make personal connections to their business beyond the products or services it offers.

Try to connect and partner with other local businesses as well — not only can collective endorsement boost your presence in the community, but it can offer cost savings that can be reinvested into the business. For example, you could engage in cost-sharing to lower certain expenses for you and your neighboring business owners. Whether you partner to pay for healthcare plans, share supplies and resources or offer discounts for overlapping customers, working with other businesses can be highly rewarding, and the cost savings can help allow each business owner to keep prices fair for its customers.

Give and get back

Investing in your employees and your community is an investment in your business. Today's consumers appreciate businesses that align with their values, so expressing care for your community is a powerful and mutually beneficial way to enhance brand reputation and increase customer loyalty.

By investing in your community, you can encourage employees to take pride in your company, knowing that it's creating a positive impact on the community around them. This energy, coupled with enhancements to employee scheduling and training, will set your business up as a best place to work.

As you position your business for success in 2025, consider starting that momentum by supporting and empowering your employees and community. Giving back is a win-win, fostering both internal and external growth for long-term success.