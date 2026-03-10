5 AI Tools to Run a 1-Person Business While You Sleep (While Millions of ChatGPT Users Flee to Claude)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last week, one AI company told the U.S. government it would not allow its technology to be used for autonomous weapons. Hours later, its biggest competitor signed the exact same deal.

Now users are abandoning ChatGPT in record numbers — and Claude just hit number one on the App Store.

In this video, I break down the five AI tools and developments that are reshaping how one-person businesses operate right now. Some act like full-time digital employees that work while you sleep. Some analyze your business data instantly. And one shift in the AI industry may change which platform entrepreneurs trust to run their companies.

What you’ll discover:

AI employee automation: A new tool from Perplexity just launched that researches, writes, and builds for your business automatically — even scheduling recurring tasks so your weekly content and research happen without prompting.

Multi-model intelligence: An AI orchestration layer that routes your work across 19 different models, automatically choosing the best tool for each task so you don’t have to.

AI-powered data analysis: How entrepreneurs are using Gemini 3.1 Pro and GPT-5.3 to analyze revenue trends and generate actionable business recommendations in seconds.

How to build apps without knowing a thing about coding: A platform that turns a simple description into a working application that you can sell — generating the front end, database and logic for tools your business needs.

How to move from ChatGPT to Claude in four easy steps: The simple process for transferring your ChatGPT context to Claude in minutes, so the new system already understands your preferences, writing style and business workflow.

Inside, I’ll show you:

How entrepreneurs are turning AI into a digital workforce that runs tasks automatically.

Why relying on a single AI platform could become a serious strategic risk.

The exact prompts you can screenshot and deploy in your own business.

And the five-minute process for migrating your AI workflow to a new system.

Because the AI landscape is shifting faster than most founders realize.

Companies are choosing sides. Governments are getting involved. And users are voting with their feet.

If you’re building a one-person business in 2026, this isn’t just about tools.

It’s about understanding the power structures forming around them.

Use the technology strategically. Because when the tools change overnight, the only real advantage is knowing how to adapt.

