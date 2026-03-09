Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Address the “now,” not just the “later”: Consider expanding your benefits portfolio to include tools that help employees manage daily financial stress.

Leverage equity to build an ownership culture: Equity awards create a sense of ownership and align the employee’s success with the company’s success.

Close the gap between “offering” and “engaging”: A robust benefits package won’t deliver rewards if employees don’t know how to use it. Champion the benefits you offer and remind your team what’s available to them.

Invest in professional development: Offer tailored professional development that directly aligns with your employees’ career aspirations and the company’s evolving needs.

While attracting and retaining top talent presents unique challenges, the landscape of employee needs is shifting. Today’s workforce is looking for more than just a paycheck; they want an employer that supports their full financial and personal well-being.

According to the Bank of America 2025 Workplace Benefits Report, nearly a quarter (24%) of employees recently left or considered leaving their jobs because the benefits were lacking. This figure has jumped significantly since 2023 (15%), presenting small and mid-sized business owners with a unique opportunity to recruit and retain a high-performing team.

Here are four strategies entrepreneurs can use to strengthen their workforce and position themselves as a top employer.

1. Address the “now,” not just the “later”

Traditionally, workplace benefits focused on the distant future — specifically, retirement. While 68% of employees remain optimistic about their financial futures, 77% say they are stressed about the current economic climate. The 2025 Workplace Benefits Report reveals that the number of workers seeking employer guidance on near-term financial needs, such as emergency savings, debt management and general financial wellness, has doubled in the last two years.

For entrepreneurs, this is a chance to provide meaningful support where it counts most. Financial wellness programs are no longer just nice-to-haves. More than 8 in 10 employers report that these resources drive job satisfaction and productivity.

Business owners should consider expanding their benefits portfolio to include tools that help employees manage daily financial stress. This could mean offering access to financial coaching, student loan repayment assistance or emergency savings programs. By helping employees navigate high living costs and inflation today, entrepreneurs foster loyalty that will pay dividends tomorrow.

2. Leverage equity to build an ownership culture

One area where small businesses often assume they cannot compete is compensation structure, specifically regarding equity awards. However, the data suggests otherwise. Offering equity or stock awards is becoming a powerful tool for talent engagement, with 60% of all employers surveyed in the 2025 Workplace Benefits Report stating that equity awards are a differentiating factor in attracting and retaining talent.

While large companies have traditionally dominated this space, small and mid-sized business owners should consider adding equity programs as a key talent-engagement benefit. Equity awards, whether performance-based or stock purchase plans, align the employee’s success with the company’s success. It creates a sense of ownership that can be harder to cultivate in massive, impersonal organizations.

3. Close the gap between “offering” and “engaging”

A robust benefits package won’t deliver rewards if employees don’t know how to use it. A common pitfall identified in the 2025 Workplace Benefits Report is the gap between the availability of benefits and employees’ awareness of them. For example, while 89% of employers offer caregiver support, only 36% of employees use these resources.

Small and mid-sized business owners have a distinct advantage here: proximity. Unlike leaders of global institutions, entrepreneurs interact with their teams daily. They can personally champion these benefits, reminding their teams what’s available to them.

To maximize the return on investment for benefits, leaders can encourage HR to conduct regular check-ins, offer clear education on available resources (especially complex ones like HSAs or mental health support) and create a culture where using benefits is encouraged rather than stigmatized. When employees feel comfortable leveraging their benefits, like taking time off or asking for financial advice, they are more likely to stay.

4. Invest in professional development

Instead of trying to replicate the types of training programs available at large corporations, small and mid-sized business owners should capitalize on their size and agility to create more personalized opportunities. This means offering tailored professional development that directly aligns with an employee’s career aspirations and the company’s evolving needs.

Entrepreneurs should consider creating a mentorship or job shadowing program, enabling employees to work alongside leaders or specialized workers. Business owners could also host career-mapping workshops to help employees understand career progression opportunities or curate lists of free online courses, recommended books and relevant podcasts. Most importantly, they can work with managers to ensure top talent have development goals and regular feedback sessions, maintaining their positive trajectory.

If financially able, entrepreneurs could also sponsor certifications in specialized areas, offer tuition reimbursement for relevant courses or fund trips to industry conferences. This commitment to fostering individual potential will enhance employees’ capabilities and build loyalty. It will also make the business attractive for ambitious workers seeking a place where their contributions genuinely matter, and growth is a priority.

Ultimately, winning the talent war isn’t just about spending the most money. It is about understanding the complex needs of today’s employees — from financial pressures and caregiving responsibilities to the desire for career growth — and offering a steady hand to help navigate them.

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.