Subscribe for 50% off
Subscribe

Why Mental Health and Well-Being Should Be Your Top Recruitment and Retention Priority

Today's employees are seeking understanding, support and flexibility within their roles — and they will leave employers who don't give it to them. Here's what business owners and entrepreneurs need to know.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Employers across the nation are struggling to attract and retain top talent, and it seems no business is immune. Recruiting and retention have always been challenging in competitive labor markets, but the Covid-19 pandemic added even more barriers for employers to overcome. It can be disheartening, especially for those who were already struggling to find quality candidates. But it doesn't have to be.

When a business is struggling to attract or retain talent, it's because they're not meeting the expectations of today's workforce — and that's something that can be fixed. Rather than feeling lost or giving up hope, businesses can accept the challenge for what it is: an opportunity to reconsider their talent management strategies to better align with candidates' values, needs and priorities in the wake of considerable and collective trauma.

Black Friday Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 50% off today.

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 50% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE50 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Budweiser Cheekily Responds to FIFA's Alcohol Sale Ban at the World Cup

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

What Went Wrong For the Parents of 'Chrisley Knows Best'? See Everything About Todd and Julie Chrisley From Fraud to Family

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Marketing

5 Simple Ways to Earn Social Proof as a Young Entrepreneur

Mary Harcourt

Read More