Employers across the nation are struggling to attract and retain top talent, and it seems no business is immune. Recruiting and retention have always been challenging in competitive labor markets, but the Covid-19 pandemic added even more barriers for employers to overcome. It can be disheartening, especially for those who were already struggling to find quality candidates. But it doesn't have to be.

When a business is struggling to attract or retain talent, it's because they're not meeting the expectations of today's workforce — and that's something that can be fixed. Rather than feeling lost or giving up hope, businesses can accept the challenge for what it is: an opportunity to reconsider their talent management strategies to better align with candidates' values, needs and priorities in the wake of considerable and collective trauma.