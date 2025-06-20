Meta Poaches the CEO of a $32 Billion AI Startup — After Trying to Buy the Company and Being Told No Meta is reportedly offering up to nine figures in compensation for AI researchers, amounting to $100 million signing bonuses and even higher overall pay.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Meta has poached the CEO of AI startup Safe Superintelligence, Daniel Gross.
  • Meta is taking a stake in Gross’s venture capital firm, NFDG.
  • In exchange, Gross and his venture capital partner, Nat Friedman, will join Meta as part of its Superintelligence lab.

Meta is taking an aggressive approach to hiring new members of its Superintelligence lab, the group tasked with developing AI that is more intelligent than human beings.

CNBC reports that earlier this year, Meta attempted to acquire Safe Superintelligence (SSI), a top AI startup valued at $32 billion. OpenAI founding member Ilya Sutskever co-founded SSI in June 2024, one month after leaving his post as chief scientist at OpenAI. The startup aims to take a security-first approach to building superintelligence, or an AI with advanced capabilities.

Sutskever reportedly turned down Meta's offer to buy SSI and refused Meta's offer to hire him, sources told CNBC. Meta then began talks for a possible deal with SSI's CEO, Daniel Gross, and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman. Gross and Friedman run a venture capital firm together called NFDG, named after the combination of their initials.

Related: Meet Alexandr Wang, the 28-Year-Old Who Went from MIT Dropout to Billionaire Meta Hire: 'I Wanted to Make a Difference'

Now, multiple sources tell CNBC that Meta is taking a stake in NFDG in exchange for Gross and Friedman joining Meta as part of its Superintelligence lab. The size of Meta's investment in NFDG is unclear.

Gross and Friedman will reportedly work on AI products at Meta under another new hire: Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. Wang announced last week that he would be leaving Scale AI for Meta as part of a $14.3 billion investment Meta made in the startup.

SSI co-founder Ilya Sutskever. Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP

The new hires will reportedly be compensated well. According to a Bloomberg report last week, Meta is offering up to a nine-figure pay for researchers on its Superintelligence team. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed this week that Meta tried to recruit OpenAI researchers by offering $100 million signing bonuses and even higher compensation packages as leverage.

According to Bloomberg, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been personally leading the recruitment effort for the Superintelligence team. He has invited leading AI researchers and engineers from other companies to meet with him at his homes in Palo Alto and Lake Tahoe to talk about offers to join Meta. Zuckerberg's aim is for Meta to be the first company to achieve superintelligence, which it can then use to power its products, like its AI chatbot and AI smart glasses.

Related: Meta Is Reportedly Planning to Release New AI Smart Glasses With Oakley and Prada

Meta's move to bring on fresh talent like Wang, Gross, and Friedman arrives as the company tries to hold onto existing AI talent. Menlo Ventures venture capitalist Deedy Das posted on X last week that he had heard of three cases last week of Meta losing AI researchers to OpenAI and Anthropic despite offering compensation of $2 million or more.

"The AI talent wars are absolutely ridiculous," Das wrote.

Meta stock was up 15% year-to-date at the time of writing.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Largest Data Breach in History': Apple, Google, and Meta Passwords Reportedly Among 16 Billion Stolen in Massive Hack

"Massive datasets" have been emerging every few weeks, according to a new report.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

Amazon says the move to bring teams together will make them more "effective."

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How to Stop Overthinking and Start Moving Your Business Forward

Business success requires quick decision-making — not long, drawn-out consensus-building. The risk isn't as great as you think, so make a decision and get moving.

By Collin Williams
Starting a Business

'I Got the Feeling I Was Hitting the Glass Ceiling': This Entrepreneur Quit Her Corporate Job to Start Her Own Agency. It's Projected to Make $31.5 Million in Revenue This Year.

Jaqi Saleem, founder and CEO of Qualified Digital, explains how she built a boutique agency that does what businesses 100 times its size can not.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Tech Billionaire Announces Inheritance Plan for the More Than 100 Children He's Fathered

In an interview with French news magazine "Le Point," Telegram founder and billionaire Pavel Durov explained how he intends to dole out his fortune.

By David James
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel