This New AI Startup Led By a Former OpenAI Exec Is Offering $500,000 Salaries Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer at OpenAI, launched her secretive startup in February — and is paying top dollar for technical talent, according to new filings.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI’s former Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, left the company to found the startup Thinking Machines Lab (TML) earlier this year.
  • Recent federal filings show that the startup pays some of its technical talent up to $500,000 in salary.
  • TML has yet to launch a product but says it is working to make "AI more widely understood, customizable, and generally capable," according to its site.

The $10 billion AI startup Thinking Machines Lab (TML), which was founded by former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati in February, is paying its technical talent up to half a million dollars in salary, according to federal data obtained by Business Insider.

The federal filings, which show how much TML's hires on H-1B visas were being paid, showed that the company paid three technical staffers $450,000 each, while a fourth received $500,000 in compensation. The figures were from the first quarter of this year and just included salary, not added sign-on bonuses and equity awards. The H-1B allows U.S. employers to hire non-U.S. residents to work in specialty occupations.

Related: Here's How Much a Typical Salesforce Employee Makes in a Year

The compensation is more than some major players, including Murati's former company, OpenAI, which reported paying an average salary of $292,115 to 29 technical employees. Anthropic, meanwhile, paid an average salary of $387,500 to 14 employees.

Murati spent six and a half years at OpenAI before stepping down as CTO in September.

TML has yet to launch any public-facing products, though the secretive startup raised $2 billion in seed funding last month at a $10 billion valuation. Its website says that the startup is working "to make AI systems more widely understood, customizable, and generally capable."

TML CEO Mira Murati. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

High salaries are just one tactic in Silicon Valley's AI talent wars. Last month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Meta was trying to poach OpenAI researchers with "giant" signing bonuses of "$100 million" and "even more than that" in compensation.

Related: Here's How Much a Typical Google Employee Makes in a Year

In fact, six top OpenAI researchers have joined Meta in the past few weeks as part of its new superintelligence team. The group included Shuchao Bi, co-creator of ChatGPT voice mode, and Shengjia Zhao, who co-created ChatGPT and previously led synthetic data at OpenAI.

Still, according to a leaked memo sent by OpenAI's Chief Research Officer Mark Chen on Saturday to staff, the company isn't "sitting idly by." Top OpenAI leaders, including CEO Sam Altman, are "recalibrating" compensation and finding "creative ways" to reward talent, Chen noted.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Microsoft Claims Its AI Is Better Than Doctors at Diagnosing Patients, But 'You Definitely Still Need Your Physician'

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman says that the AI tool is one step closer to providing high-quality medical advice for Copilot and Bing users.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

He Started a Business and Ended Up on the Brink of Bankruptcy. He Fixed His Mistakes – and Now Teaches Entrepreneurs What He Wishes He Knew When Starting Out.

Discover how Joe Crisara transformed decades of trial and error in the home services industry into a blueprint for success.

By Emily Washcovick
Health & Wellness

What This Founder Thinks Most Supplement Brands Get Wrong—and How He Fixed It With David Beckham

5 lessons on how to bring trust and transparency into a controversial industry.

By Jon Bier
By Erin Davis
Side Hustle

Tired of 'Culturally Obtuse' Products, This 27-Year-Old Took His Side Hustle From $1,000 a Month to 7-Figure Revenue: 'Pick the Right Opportunity to Pursue'

Victor Guardiola of Austin, Texas used skills he'd learned working at a startup to launch his own consumer packaged goods business.

By Amanda Breen