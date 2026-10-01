Raising Your Prices Can Help You Fight Rising Customer Acquisition Costs (But Only If You’re Careful)

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Key Takeaways Customers expect businesses to slowly raise their prices in line with inflation. What they don’t want to see is a sudden price hike they don’t understand, or one that puts your solution completely out of reach.

Ensure your product remains accessible to customers, and invest deeply in your relationship with each new customer to maximize the mutual value it produces.

Building trust with your customers through quality service and promises kept pays off more in the long run than simply trying to extract maximum revenue from them.

As I’ve written about in other articles, AI and other factors are currently driving customer acquisition costs (CACs) through the roof. When that happens, the natural instinct for most businesses is to simply compensate by raising their prices.

The logic behind this thinking is simple: Whenever something eats into your margins, you take proportionate steps to grow them. But effectively pricing a product or service is actually fairly complex. You need to have a valid reason for doing it and consider what your market will bear.

Think about a business from which you regularly buy products or services. How would you as the customer feel if that business suddenly started charging more overnight?

Unless the reasons were clear, you might be pretty upset. If the increase felt arbitrary enough, you might even be upset enough to stop buying from them entirely.

My company, Roof Maxx, has established a reputation for providing a cost-effective alternative to roof replacement for homeowners. That means we can raise our prices to keep up with inflation, like nearly every other business does, but we have to remain strategic to avoid compromising our essential value proposition.

Here’s why we always recommend that you proceed carefully when it comes to raising the price of your product, and why you might also want to consider other strategies for generating revenue as well.

Customers understand a higher price — as long as it tells the right story

This is not to say you should always offer your product at the lowest possible price. This isn’t strategic. In fact, it can actually work against you.

That’s because price has always been associated with quality to some extent. So if your company delivers real value, you shouldn’t charge bargain-basement prices. If you do, some people will mistakenly assume you sell bargain-basement products.

Instead, make the value your solution offers clear and price it accordingly. For example, most cheap options do not have thousands of near-perfect Google reviews. Roof Maxx does, so we don’t put ourselves in a comparable price bracket. We work to keep our offering cost-effective, but also highlight the value it offers so that the customer understands what they are paying for when they choose us.

Slowly raising your prices in line with inflation is also a normal part of doing business. Customers expect it. After all, they probably work for a living too, and are used to periodically asking for more money when the cost of living rises.

What they don’t want to see is a sudden price hike they don’t understand, or one that puts your solution completely out of reach. When that happens, it upsets people who have carefully budgeted based on their history with your brand, and they interpret it as betrayal after years of loyalty.

So you can raise prices over time — in fact, you need to. You can’t afford to be the only one in your niche making sacrifices to insulate your customers. But you also have to make sure your price increases are telling the right story. They can’t look completely unrecognizable from one year to the next.

You can see a good example of this in shingle manufacturing, where rising material costs have led to steep increases in consumer prices for years. At the same time, most major shingle manufacturers have been cutting down on the amount of materials they use. That means homeowners have been steadily paying more for shingles that have been getting steadily worse.

The result has been a major problem for roofing contractors whose business model depends on selling expensive roof replacements, since no homeowner wants to pay more for a new roof with a shorter lifespan than their previous one. But it’s also been a major opportunity for Roof Maxx, because more homeowners have become interested in extending the usable life of the higher-quality shingles they already have.

Increasing customer volume and value instead of just raising prices

More demand for a roof replacement alternative means more potential Roof Maxx customers. The trick is to make sure our solution remains accessible to homeowners and to invest deeply in our relationship with each new customer to maximize the mutual value it produces.

Case in point: We train our dealers to be proactive but also transparent. When a homeowner inquires about whether or not Roof Maxx is right for their home, the dealer visits their property and performs a free assessment of their asphalt shingles.

If those shingles are aging or brittle, but otherwise structurally sound, the roof is probably a strong candidate for treatment. If there’s major damage that we can’t address with a tune-up before applying the Roof Maxx product, the dealer is honest about why it might not be the ideal solution and can recommend alternatives, which might include replacement in cases of severe and widespread damage.

This policy makes it easy for curious homeowners to get in touch with a Roof Maxx expert who can help build their trust in the brand, even in cases where it isn’t the most appropriate solution for their current shingles. It also means that homeowners who do choose us are first qualified so they can be confident our product is reliably effective at extending the lifespan of their asphalt shingles.

These positive results motivate many of our customers to treat their shingles more than once. Since shingles in suitable condition can be successfully treated with Roof Maxx up to three times, this allows us to triple the lifetime value of these customers while helping them put off an expensive roof replacement for 15 years at a far lower cost than replacement.

Your best customers are your best defense against rising costs — so take good care of them

The value of a customer who repeatedly chooses your solution goes far beyond the money they spend during each transaction. It also includes the positive acclaim and free publicity they provide when speaking about your brand to others.

Referrals, testimonials and positive reviews all make it easier to earn new business, which helps offset rising CACs. So building trust with your customers through quality service and promises kept pays off more in the long run than simply trying to extract maximum revenue from them. And customers who trust you will be more likely to understand when you have to raise prices for normal reasons — like keeping up with inflation.

Make it easy for people to trust you, and make sure you take care of the ones who do. Consistently practicing these values will steadily draw new customers to your business and convince them to continue supporting you, which can take some of the pressure off your advertising budget.