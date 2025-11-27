Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways An AI specialist is someone who connects business problems to AI solutions. They identify where automation adds value, wire it safely to your data and help your team use it every day.

Companies that delay hiring an AI specialist will fall behind in productivity and face the risks that come with ungoverned AI.

In your search for an AI specialist, look for someone who is experienced, curious, practical and focused on results.

Every company will need an AI Specialist by 2026. Not eventually. Not in five years. By 2026.

If that sounds bold, look at what’s happening in your own business right now. Your teams are already using AI tools every single day. The real issue is whether you manage it strategically or let it run on its own without any governance. Companies that don’t have someone intentionally managing this shift will fall behind fast.

Related: Why Your AI Strategy Will Fail Without the Right Talent in Place

What an AI Specialist actually is

When I say “AI Specialist,” I’m not talking about a coder in a hoodie or someone who’s just good at writing prompts. I mean someone who connects business problems to AI solutions — mapping where automation adds value, wiring it safely to your data and helping your team use it every day. The role is part strategist, part technologist and part teacher.

At DOXA Talent®, we learned this the hard way. We started experimenting with AI tools for fun, testing things and tinkering on the sidelines, but when those experiments began touching real business processes like revenue tracking, client analytics and internal reporting, we hit a wall.

Using tools turned out to be the easy part. Scaling their impact safely was where things got complicated, so we created DOXA Labs®, a dedicated function to explore, test and operationalize AI across the business instead of just playing with it on the edges of our company. That’s when we realized we couldn’t keep treating this like a side project.

Why 2026 is the inflection point

You might wonder why specifically 2026, and the reasoning is sound. The major platforms we all use — Microsoft, Google, AWS — are building AI directly into their ecosystems right now. By 2026, it’s baked in.

Add new regulations and standards kicking in around that time, and you’ve got a perfect storm of accessibility and accountability. Companies that still “haven’t gotten around to it” will be behind, but will also be gambling with the future of their organization as a whole.

What actually happens if you wait

Waiting costs you in two places, and both matter. On the productivity side, competitors who’ve already embedded AI into their workflows will simply move faster, cheaper and smarter. They’ll automate away the tedious work, make better decisions backed by better data and innovate while you’re still in meetings arguing about whether AI is worth learning. That gap compounds over time.

Risk is where it gets truly dangerous. Ungoverned AI becomes a liability because when no one owns it, you either lock everything down and gain nothing, or you open it up and risk exposing sensitive data. An AI Specialist helps you navigate that middle ground, making sure you get the upside without the meltdown. Companies that ignore that role will start losing ground quietly at first, then suddenly all at once.

Related: 4 Steps Entrepreneurs Can Take to Ensure AI Is Being Used Ethically Within Their Companies

The core responsibilities

An AI Specialist acts as a bridge between strategy and execution, identifying the right use cases, connecting systems and ensuring AI tools produce results instead of noise. They need to understand business logic, data structure and change management because, beyond deploying technology, this person will be helping transform how people fundamentally work.

They make AI part of your company’s DNA through responsible experimentation, measurement and teaching others to leverage it every day.

Who should you hire?

Look for someone who’s actually shipped real automations or AI assistants inside a business and can show you the before-and-after. They should explain AI concepts in plain English and be able to whiteboard how it fits into your systems.

The biggest red flag to watch for is anyone who acts like AI is magic, because if they can’t talk about data governance, model limitations and adoption strategy, they’ll create more mess than momentum.

The right person is curious, practical and relentlessly focused on results. They’ve failed, learned and succeeded. They understand that this work centers on business impact, not just the technology itself.

Addressing the myths

I hear the same misconceptions over and over. The first is that AI Specialists are just prompt people, which is not even close. They’re builders, translators and risk reducers wiring complex systems together.

The second is that waiting will make things clearer or safer. It won’t. The technology is already embedded in the tools your teams use every day, so the question becomes whether it’s governed or rogue.

The third fear is that AI replaces people, but the companies doing this well use AI to amplify their people, not eliminate them.

The borderless advantage

The AI Specialist role aligns perfectly with my broader vision of the future of work because it was built for a distributed world. The best AI work happens when people across countries and time zones collaborate asynchronously, connecting knowledge, systems and context in ways that don’t require being in the same room.

We’ve proven this by building a global lab model where teams in Colombia, the Philippines and the U.S. all contribute to shared AI initiatives. That’s the future: global talent solving global problems with shared tools and playbooks.

Related: Before You Hire International Employees, Run This 5-Point Audit (It Could Save Your Company)

How to start now

If you’re not ready to hire a full-time AI Specialist yet, start preparing now. Pick one or two real business problems — maybe reducing support tickets or improving cash flow forecasting — and assign an owner to experiment responsibly.

Get your data house in order before adding AI on top, and use the AI already in your existing platforms before chasing new tools. Measure everything with intention: Track time saved, quality improvements and user adoption rates. Celebrate wins, learn from failures, and keep iterating. You need momentum.

By 2026, AI Specialists won’t be a luxury. They’ll be as essential as your CFO or Chief Operating Officer, and the companies that move fastest will have created an unbridgeable gap between themselves and the ones still figuring out where to start. The time to act is now.