As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries, entrepreneurs face a pivotal question: will it replace human jobs, or enhance the roles people play in their businesses? Leading experts share their insights on how AI will reshape the workplace, offering valuable perspectives on how entrepreneurs can leverage this technology to empower their teams and drive growth.

Dominic Wellington, enterprise architect at SnapLogic; a company pioneering AI-led integration for enterprise, Khyati Sundaram, CEO of ethical AI hiring experts platform, Applied and a LinkedIn Top Voice in the field of ethical AI; Dr. Leslie Kanthan CEO and co-founder at TurinTech, a company that develops and provides AI optimisation products and solutions, and Lauren Murphy, CEO of data consultancy firm Friday Initiatives, all agree that AI will enhance rather than replace human jobs. They emphasise AI's ability to automate tasks, create new roles, and foster collaboration, ultimately amplifying human expertise and driving business growth.

This optimistic outlook comes at a time when AI is increasingly being integrated into various sectors, from healthcare to finance, and the fear of job displacement remains a common concern. However, experts believe that AI will not replace human creativity, emotional intelligence, or strategic thinking—qualities that are essential in decision-making and leadership. Instead, they argue, AI will serve as a powerful tool, streamlining routine tasks and freeing up valuable time for employees to focus on higher-level responsibilities. For entrepreneurs, this shift presents an opportunity to rethink workforce dynamics, adopt more efficient workflows, and foster a more collaborative environment where human talent and AI work hand-in-hand to drive innovation.

AI's role in automating tasks – but not replacing people

AI will streamline tasks, but humans will remain essential in the workplace. SnapLogic's Wellington acknowledges that while AI can automate specific tasks within industries, he emphasises that the complete replacement of human workers is unlikely in most roles. He cites examples like Klarna, which claimed to have replaced 700 employees with AI, but contrasts this with the reality that approximately 80% of AI projects fail to deliver tangible benefits. For Wellington, the truth lies in a balanced approach, where AI enhances human capabilities rather than completely replacing them.

"AI is certainly already capable of automating certain tasks, but very few jobs are made up entirely of such simple tasks," he says. "In most jobs, people perform a variety of different tasks, and even if all of them could be automated, human input is still going to be required to coordinate between the tasks, and importantly, evaluate the results."

According to Wellington, AI's value lies not in replacing jobs but in enhancing them. By automating specific parts of a job, AI can make employees far more productive. The challenge, however, is ensuring AI is implemented thoughtfully. "By automating discrete parts of a person's job, AI-enabled tools can make them more productive - potentially, much more productive. The key is to focus on tasks that will actually deliver business benefits. A technology-first approach will almost certainly fail. Instead, user-centric design is required for users to be able to unlock the full benefits of AI," he advises.

AI as a tool for ethical innovation

AI is reshaping industries, creating new roles rather than replacing humans. Applied's Sundaram offers a fresh perspective on AI's impact, focusing on its ethical considerations and job creation potential. She emphasises AI's growing presence across industries, while reassuring that it's unlikely to replace humans anytime soon.

"AI is playing an increasing role in all industries. But we needn't fear that AI will replace humans in the workplace anytime soon," Sundaram states. "This is because we're not yet at a place where AI can or should be trusted to make decisions independently. AI models that aren't trained, monitored, and audited carefully by humans risk amplifying historic biases."

For Sundaram, the key to AI's future is its responsible application. While AI may not replace jobs, it is certainly opening up opportunities in new, evolving roles. "AI has created ample opportunities for those who want to use ethical models as a tool in new roles, whilst staying vigilant and in control at all times," she adds. "From smart-assisted sports coaches, to tech fashion designers and metaverse architects—the possible list of future AI-enhanced roles is endless."

Sundaram goes on to say that when it comes to making hiring decisions, the proliferation of AI-assisted CVs and cover letters is already leading many employers, including the UK Government, Unicef UK, and HarperCollins, to switch to fairer and more accurate skills-based recruitment processes.

"Skills-based hiring starts with anonymous applications that consist of skills-based questions. Ethical AI can help hiring teams make this process even more efficient and objective. Then, additional tests which don't easily lend themselves to ChatGPT use - like cognitive ability tests and numerical aptitude tests - can be used to further filter for top talent. For candidates, this will create more opportunities to demonstrate their skills in areas they excel in, and find roles which they will genuinely be able to thrive in. For employers, it will separate out true talent from tech," she says.

Collaboration is key

AI will transform jobs by handling routine tasks, empowering employees to focus on creativity and innovation. Dr. Kanthan, CEO and co-founder of TurinTech, agrees that AI will not replace human jobs but will undoubtedly transform them. He envisions AI taking over repetitive and time-intensive tasks, freeing employees to focus on higher-value work, such as strategy, creativity, and innovation.

"Businesses will see AI take over repetitive and time-intensive tasks, freeing up employees to focus on higher-value work like strategy, creativity, and innovation," Kanthan explains. "However, the most effective AI systems will be those that collaborate with human expertise."

He highlights that businesses combining AI with Human Intelligence (HI) through feedback loops, collaboration, and validation achieve far better results than those relying solely on AI. He points out that this collaboration ensures that AI-driven outputs are not only aligned with business goals but also enriched by human insights that AI cannot replicate, such as ethical considerations, creative vision, and contextual understanding. Kanthan goes on to say that businesses that integrate AI into their decision-making processes need to ensure that AI outputs are transparent and validated.

"Customers want to trust the decisions and recommendations AI makes on their behalf, whether it's suggesting a new product, automating a process, or optimising their experience. Companies that prioritise AI accountability and collaboration will build this trust while leveraging AI to create more meaningful customer interactions."

Enhancing expertise and empowering human insight

AI is key to unlocking experts' potential according to Lauren Murphy. The Friday Initiatives' CEO echoes the belief that AI will enhance human roles rather than replace them.

"AI will continue to reshape our operations, and those of our clients, by maximising the value of data, automating complex governance processes, and driving innovation across our services. We envision AI becoming even more integral to decision-making, enabling faster, more accurate, analysis while freeing up our experts to focus on nuanced legal, communication, and strategy questions."

Murphy explains that AI excels at handling repetitive, data-heavy tasks, allowing experts to dedicate their time to complex challenges that require human insight.

"We firmly believe AI will enhance rather than replace human roles. AI takes on repetitive, data-heavy tasks, allowing our experts to focus on complex issues requiring human expertise," Murphy says. "The future of governance and compliance is rooted in human-AI collaboration, where technology complements and empowers human insight."

For Murphy, the collaboration between AI and HI is critical to the future of industries like governance, compliance, and beyond. AI's potential lies in its ability to augment human decision-making, helping experts navigate complex scenarios with data-driven insights while retaining the need for human oversight and judgment. However, she emphasises the importance of balancing AI's transformative potential with careful use.

"Balancing transformative capabilities with responsible implementation ensures trustworthy solutions. With AI, as the old adage goes - rubbish in, rubbish out. So we're focused on creating trusted data via dynamic mapping, getting our clients fighting fit to make the most out of AI."

The consensus from these industry leaders is clear: AI is unlikely to replace human jobs entirely. Instead, it will enhance and transform the roles people play in various industries. Whether through streamlining repetitive tasks, creating new ethical positions, or fostering collaboration between human expertise and AI capabilities, the future of work will depend on a symbiotic relationship between humans and machines. Far from replacing jobs, AI has the potential to create new ones, particularly in fields where human judgment, creativity, and emotional intelligence remain irreplaceable.

As AI continues to evolve, the focus must remain on ensuring that technology compliments human abilities, enabling professionals to focus on high-value, creative, and strategic work. Through thoughtful implementation and ethical considerations, AI can be harnessed to drive innovation and productivity, without diminishing the importance of human oversight. The key will be in striking the right balance - embedding AI into the workplace in a way that empowers workers, while safeguarding the human-centric aspects of work that technology cannot replicate. In this way, AI has the potential to enhance efficiency while fostering a new era of collaboration, where technology and human talent work together, not against each other. The big question then is, what exciting opportunities lie ahead for businesses that harness the power of both human and artificial intelligence?