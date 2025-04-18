People are Rethinking Their Microsoft 365 Subscriptions for This One-Time Purchase Instead of $10 monthly payments, own your favorite Office apps for $50.

That $10 monthly fee for Microsoft 365 might seem harmless until you realize you spend $120 every year just to keep using apps you've relied on for years. For entrepreneurs and everyday users alike, the idea of renting software is starting to wear thin.

There's actually always been a smarter alternative that's only now gaining serious traction as subscription fatigue is wearing people down: Microsoft Office lifetime licenses. Priced at $49.97 through April 27, these software bundles pay for themselves in just five months if you cancel your 365 subscription today.

Microsoft 365 vs. Office lifetime licenses

You're not just buying software but investing in tools that power your days. Whether you're drafting proposals in Word, tracking financials in Excel, building decks in PowerPoint, or managing email through Outlook, Microsoft Office apps remain a staple for serious productivity.

With this lifetime deal, you'll get access to:

  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Outlook
  • Teams
  • OneNote
  • Publisher
  • Access

Once you buy, you'll receive an email with your download link and software key. Just install and activate the apps on your PC, and they're yours for the life of your computer. No subscriptions. No auto-renewals. No chasing promo codes every month.

While Microsoft 365 does include extras like mobile app access and cloud storage, many simply don't use them enough to justify the ongoing costs. If you're working primarily from your desktop or laptop, the lifetime license offers nearly identical functionality.

Why this deal is worth it

Most people don't think twice about renting software because that's what they've gotten used to. But when you stop and realize you're paying Microsoft every single month for the same apps you've used since high school, it starts to feel like a trap. This Microsoft Office deal isn't just cheaper, it breaks that loop. You buy it once, it's yours, and suddenly, you're not budgeting for Word and Excel like they're Netflix.

Download Microsoft Office for Windows while it's down to $49.97 through April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon needed (reg. $219.99).

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License - $49.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
