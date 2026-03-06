Here’s one prediction you can make safely: Shayne Coplan won’t be getting a birthday invitation from Tarek Mansour anytime soon—and vice versa. The two young billionaire CEOs run the biggest prediction market sites, where people bet on everything from election outcomes to celebrity deaths. They also can’t stand each other, and their personal feud is shaping the future of an entire industry.

Mansour, 29, runs Kalshi and refuses to even say “Polymarket,” calling it an “unregulated, offshore prediction market.” Meanwhile, Coplan, 27, “rages quietly” about Mansour to his inner circle, according to NPR.

Their bitter feud has driven completely opposite business strategies. Kalshi fought for years to get CFTC regulation, while Polymarket launched without approval and operates mainly overseas. The rivalry determines whether prediction markets become mainstream, regulated financial products, or remain in legal gray areas. As one insider put it: “For them, it’s existential.”

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.