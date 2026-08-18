She Grew Up in a Log Cabin in Canada. Now She’s Booking Wild Parties for the Ultrarich.

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Three years ago, Olivia Ferney didn’t know the difference between a Gulfstream and the Gulf of Mexico. Now she’s a luxury-travel specialist booking $2.25 million yacht rentals for clients who think nothing of the price tag, according to the New York Times.

Not bad for the Canadian daughter of school teachers who grew up in a log cabin. Her most recent stunt was a Vegas party for a med-tech entrepreneur celebrating a $150 million deal. His only instruction was that he wanted “something crazy.” Ferney delivered a Guinness World Record for “largest champagne presentation,” 2,800 guests, 69 servers dousing the crowd in Dom Pérignon, and a final champagne bill of $226,000.

Ferney’s company, Top Tier Travel, charges clients a $100,000 annual fee plus a $1 million yearly travel minimum. In return, they get things like a same-day private jet or the largest croissant in Paris, flown in for a billionaire’s daughter. Ferney and her business partner and fiancé, Troy Arnold, have turned the job into a media empire of its own: more than 2 million social media followers, a spot on Time’s list of top digital influencers, and a scripted TV deal with the studio behind “Severance” and “Killing Eve.”