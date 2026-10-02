Your Business Model Should Be Built to Absorb Change. Here’s What That Requires.

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Key Takeaways Entrepreneurs spend most of their time planning for growth, but durable businesses are built to absorb external changes — tariffs, regulation, taxes and technology shifts.

Companies that have optimized every dollar, person or process around current operating models can struggle with change. Efficiency is valuable, but eliminating every form of excess capacity can eliminate optionality.

The goal is optionality, not excessive caution. Businesses should take calculated risks while planning contingencies so they have choices when assumptions prove wrong.

The primary focus of entrepreneurs is thinking about how their business can grow. They model customer acquisition, product expansion, hiring, capital needs, pricing and marketing. What receives less attention is how the business will respond when the assumptions behind those plans change.

Tariffs can alter material or component costs, regulation can reshape an industry, taxes can affect investment economics, and new technologies can disrupt established products. A durable business model should not depend on management accurately being able to predict each one of those changes. It should create enough flexibility to absorb them when they cause disruption.

When change tests the business model

The flexibility for external changes reflects differently across industries. A manufacturer may suddenly face higher costs because of tariffs or supply disruptions. A consumer business may encounter rising labor, insurance or occupancy costs that cannot immediately be passed through to customers.

Regulatory changes can increase compliance expenses or make an existing product line less viable. Local or state tax policy or labor expenses can alter headquarters decisions and divestment from a market. Companies operating with little financial or organizational capacity can find that relatively ordinary changes leave them with fewer adjustment options. Large external changes can fundamentally change a business.

The challenge of external change can be particularly significant for large, established companies. Legacy businesses often possess advantages that newer competitors don’t have, like customer relationships, distribution networks, experienced staff, infrastructure, brand recognition and access to capital. But maintaining those advantages can drain resources if not well-managed.

Capital remains tied to existing products and facilities, systems have been designed around established operating models, and management attention is devoted to overseeing the current enterprise. When technology or customer expectations change in the market, leadership may understand exactly what the company needs to do, but lack the capacity or agility to transition fast enough.

Resilience requires investing in change

Resilience should include the ability to invest in change. A manufacturer may need to automate facilities while continuing to support its existing production network. A retailer may need to develop new distribution or digital capabilities before its traditional channels decline. A financial services company may have to replace a core software platform years before the old technology becomes completely unusable. Temporarily, the organization may be financing two versions of the same function during a transition period, but the businesses that focus on competing in a future arena are planning for the long term.

In the absence of resilience, unforeseen business circumstances, like economic downturns, can cause investment deferments and an inability to leverage capital to adapt to those changes. The inverse is that a strong runway of available capital and staffing resilience can allow companies to quickly pivot in a changing market or address shortcomings that they otherwise would struggle to absorb. Companies that are able to invest during a recession, riding the wave, emerge stronger and better positioned to take advantage of a recovery.

Planning for changing circumstances

Companies that have optimized every dollar, person or process around current operating models can struggle with transitioning through change. Efficiency is valuable, but there is a point at which eliminating every form of excess capacity can eliminate optionality. If all of the available capital is committed, then adapting to changing conditions becomes substantially harder. The company may eventually be forced to cut costs precisely at a time when it should be investing in innovation.

Runway planning becomes more important in businesses where substantial investment occurs long before meaningful revenue. Technology or automotive companies may spend years funding engineering, infrastructure, security, testing and product development before reaching scale. Biotechnology companies can face an even longer path involving research, clinical trials, regulatory preparation, manufacturing readiness and commercialization before a successful product generates cash flow.

In those businesses, the central planning focus is understanding how much capital is required if everything occurs on schedule. It also involves what level of contingency is necessary if that schedule fails.

Management should understand how to adjust if commercialization is delayed, development costs rise, regulatory requirements change or financing markets become less accommodating. A company expecting to need 24 months of capital under its base case should understand what needs to be done if the 36-month path replaces their intended timeline. The objective is to identify financing alternatives, milestones, cost decisions and strategic options before the organization reaches the point where there is no longer a choice.

Taking calculated risks and preserving optionality

There is, however, an important difference between building flexibility and becoming overly cautious. Businesses create value by taking risks. Businesses that preserve capital indefinitely because conditions might change eventually become vulnerable to competitors that continue investing while they stand still. The goal is to take calculated risks without structuring the enterprise so tightly around one expected outcome that a change in assumptions becomes detrimental.

The most resilient business models preserve optionality. They allow leaders to absorb higher costs, redirect resources and extend investment horizons without immediately needing to sacrifice the future to protect the present. No management team can know exactly how markets, technology, regulation or policy will evolve. The goal is to build a company capable of adapting when its predictions are wrong.