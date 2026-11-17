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Key Takeaways Posting on LinkedIn gets you seen, but reaching out builds the business. While visibility can open the door, the relationships you initiate are what turn it into lasting opportunity.

Most leaders simply post and log off. Reaching out means someone might not answer, and for a lot of high achievers, that’s harder than it sounds.

Check who’s viewing your profile or commenting on your posts, message them, get on a call, and then schedule a recurring check-in to keep the relationship going.

I’ve been a licensed therapist in private practice for almost 15 years. In 2020, I started doing executive psychology coaching, and I changed my content on LinkedIn to reflect that.

My first big paying coaching gig didn’t come from someone I reached out to. Someone saw my content on LinkedIn and asked if I would like to interview and potentially coach their CEO. I ended up coaching that CEO for a few years.

That client found me because I was visible. But almost everything that’s come since then came from something most leaders skip on LinkedIn: reaching out.

Posting gets you seen

I kind of fell into executive coaching. The more I worked with leaders and high achievers on their own inner world, the more their businesses grew. So I didn’t keep posting about my therapy practice. I started posting about the psychology of leadership — things like mental health in leadership, communication, interpersonal relationships, emotional intelligence and the neuroscience behind all of it.

I wanted to help leaders understand their brain and what’s working and not working around their success. There are a lot of executive coaches out there — there aren’t a lot of executive psychology coaches. So I wrote from that angle.

I was posting about three times a week, and it took maybe nine to 12 months before anything came of it. That’s a long time to keep posting when nothing is coming back. If you’re just starting, expect that. Keep doing the work anyway, and post about what you want to be known for. But posting is only half of it.

Why most leaders stop there

In my work, I talk a lot about how we don’t have problems; we have patterns. One I see over and over in high achievers is “it’s just easier if I do it myself.” On LinkedIn, that pattern looks like posting and logging off. You share your thoughts, you check the likes and you move on. You don’t send the message. You don’t ask for the introduction. You don’t let anyone help you.

Posting feels safe because you’re in control of it. Reaching out means someone might not answer. For a lot of high achievers, that’s harder than it sounds.

What happened when I reached out

I’ve had people I became friends with on LinkedIn for about 10 years. Some of them I’ve met in person now. Some of them I’ve done speaking events with. We make introductions for each other, and those introductions have led to bigger opportunities.

One of my big LinkedIn connections helped me with my TEDx talk. Another one had me on their podcast. We became friends, and going on that show grew my following significantly.

Then a producer saw me on LinkedIn and reached out about being part of a reality docuseries. I said yes, and during production, I met some amazing entrepreneurs who are still good friends of mine. Some of those connections later introduced me to writing for Entrepreneur.

I have close to 30,000 followers on Instagram. But I’ve gotten more business from LinkedIn than from any other social media platform I’ve ever been on, because of the professional relationships built there. One relationship led to another, and then another.

How to do it on purpose

Start by seeing who’s already looking at you. For me, that’s the most useful part of LinkedIn Premium Business: the analytics. I can see everyone who’s viewed my profile for up to a year — not just the last few people — which turns quiet interest into leads I would have missed otherwise.

If you run a service business, Premium Business also showcases your services and what clients say about you, right on your profile, so people see why to trust you before you ever reach out.

Put the two together, and your outreach is never cold. Whether someone checked out your profile or commented on your post, go see who they are. Send a message, even if you’re not connected yet. Then get on a call. You can also add a custom button that links to your calendar, so it’s easy for people to book that first conversation.

And when a conversation goes well, don’t let it end there. There’s one person I’ve stayed in touch with for the last 10 years. We have a 30-minute call once a month. If we have to skip one, we move the calendar invite instead of canceling, so we never lose that point of contact.

If you’ve connected with someone on LinkedIn and enjoyed the conversation, put something on the calendar. Then keep it there.

Visibility opens the door

That CEO found me because I kept showing up. But the business I have today was built by the people I reached out to after that.

If you’re ready to do more than post and log off, LinkedIn’s new Small Business Playbook shares practical ways to grow your network and turn connections into customers. You can also explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to make your next conversation easier to start.

Relationships are what build businesses, and LinkedIn does a very good job of that if you put in the effort and think about it that way. It’s a group of professionals who are all trying to build their businesses. You’d be surprised how many people actually want to help you. And you want to help them.