Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Start with a unique idea and a personal story that enhances a universal insight.

Work closely with a coach to write, refine and rehearse — keeping your authentic voice intact.

Embrace imperfections on stage and remember the purpose is to share impactful ideas.

Landing a TEDx talk is a major milestone for any thought leader or entrepreneur. But getting accepted is just the beginning. Once you’ve been chosen, the real work begins — turning your idea into a powerful, memorable talk that connects with both the live audience and the millions of viewers who may one day watch it online.

As someone who has delivered three TEDx talks, I’ve learned that the preparation process makes all the difference between a good talk and one that truly resonates. Here’s what every aspiring TEDx speaker should know about crafting, refining and delivering a message worth spreading.

1. Start with a unique idea worth spreading

Before you ever set foot on a stage — or even submit an application — do your homework. One of the most common mistakes first-time TEDx applicants make is assuming that a personal story alone is enough. TEDx talks succeed when they blend a big idea with a good story.

Your talk can’t just be data and facts, nor can it be a memoir on stage. The magic happens when you find the balance between the two: using your personal story to illuminate a larger, universal insight that others can act on.

Spend time researching past TEDx talks on similar topics. See what’s already been done, what angles might be overused and — most importantly — what’s missing. Ask yourself: How can I add something new? Maybe it’s a different audience perspective, a unique experience or a practical takeaway that others haven’t offered.

When I developed my TEDx talk about America’s military spouse employment crisis, I started with my own story of struggling to build a career that could move with me as a military spouse. But I didn’t stop there. I broadened the idea to show how this issue affects veterans, families and communities as a whole. I also offered ways that companies and individuals could help, such as creating hiring programs for military spouses or volunteering as mentors.

Your story is the entry point, but your idea should reach far beyond you.

Related: Is Giving a TEDx Talk Really Worth It? Answer These 3 Questions First.

2. Write, refine and stay flexible

Once your topic is selected, you’ll typically be assigned a TEDx speaking coach to help you refine your message. Be prepared for your talk to change (sometimes dramatically) throughout this process.

I always start with an outline to organize the key points, examples and transitions I want to hit. From there, I write a full word-for-word draft. TEDx talks are short (usually 10 to 18 minutes), and every sentence counts. Writing it out forces you to tighten your ideas and ensure that every line contributes to the story arc.

Your coach’s feedback may lead to significant rewrites, and that’s a good thing. Remember: The selection committee already believes in your idea. Their job is to help you deliver it in the clearest, most engaging way possible. Stay open to constructive criticism and trust the process.

At the same time, make sure you preserve your authentic voice. The best TEDx talks don’t sound overly rehearsed or robotic — they sound like real conversations with the audience. Read your draft out loud often. If it doesn’t sound like something you’d naturally say, rewrite it.

3. Don’t memorize too early

It’s tempting to start memorizing as soon as you’ve written a draft, but resist the urge until you’ve reached the final version. Early memorization can actually make it harder to adjust later and can lead to confusion when edits inevitably happen. Discuss with your speaking coach when your talk should be final; set lots of rehearsal time in your calendar for the three weeks following that.

Once you have the final script, that’s when memorization begins in earnest. For my talks, I used a room-by-room visualization technique that helped me anchor each section. I divided my talk into segments of one or two paragraphs and assigned each to a different room in my house. I’d stand in the kitchen and recite the opening, move to the living room for the next section, and so on.

On stage, I mentally walked through my house. When I “entered” a new room in my mind, I instantly knew what came next. It created a visual cue that kept me grounded.

I also used flashcards with prompts. On one side, I wrote a few keywords for each section; on the other side, the full paragraph. My husband would quiz me until I could recall the next line just from the short prompt. Eventually, I ditched the cards altogether and could deliver the entire talk from memory.

Related: 10 Public Speaking Tips I Learned After My TED Talk

4. Practice like it’s game day

Memorization is only half the battle. Delivery is where your message truly comes to life. Practice out loud, standing up, with the same level of energy you plan to use on stage.

If possible, record yourself on video. You’ll quickly notice distracting habits like pacing, fidgeting or repetitive gestures. Your speaking coach can help you refine your body language, use the stage effectively and make intentional movements that emphasize key points.

TEDx organizers and coaches may also provide guidance on what not to say — phrases that could be misinterpreted or factual claims that need sourcing. Remember that all TEDx talks go through a fact-checking process before going live. Use reputable, up-to-date sources for any statistics or research you reference.

5. Expect imperfection on stage

Even with perfect preparation, it’s normal to forget a line or jump around slightly on stage. This happened to me in at least two of my three talks — and no one noticed except my coach.

If you’ve practiced enough, your overall message will stay intact. Don’t let a skipped sentence derail you. Take a breath, pick up where you left off and remember that the audience is rooting for you. Authentic emotion and presence matter far more than flawless delivery.

6. The final week: Polish and prepare

The last week before your talk should be focused on polishing. Run through your talk a few times per day, but avoid burnout. At this stage, you’re reinforcing confidence, not rewriting content.

One surprisingly important detail: rehearse in your actual outfit. Wear the same shoes and clothing you’ll have on during the talk. This ensures you feel physically comfortable and prevents surprises — like realizing your shoes pinch when you move or your jacket restricts your gestures.

You should also practice entering and exiting the stage, holding the microphone and pausing for applause or laughter. The more familiar those movements feel, the more relaxed you’ll be on the big day.

Related: The Complete, 20-Step Guide to Ace Public Speaking

7. Remember why you’re there

When the lights come on and the red circle is beneath your feet, remind yourself why you’re there. TEDx is about sharing ideas that make an impact, not giving a performance for perfection’s sake.

Your goal isn’t to sound like someone else — it’s to show up as the most authentic, well-prepared version of yourself. The countless hours of writing, rehearsing and coaching all exist to help you do just that.

Whether your talk changes one person’s perspective or reaches thousands online, you’ve contributed something valuable to the larger conversation. That’s what makes the preparation worth it — and why, even after three talks, I still believe every aspiring speaker should aim to take the TEDx stage at least once.