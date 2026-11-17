Watch now to hear why Alex Macedo benched the King mascot, what a flopped menu launch taught him about franchisees and how he scales regional chains at Authentic Restaurant Brands.

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Key Takeaways Save your brand’s boldest personality for the moments that matter most.

The best ideas are the ones your team can carry out consistently and profitably.

If customers already love your business, reward their loyalty and keep the systems that work.



Alex Macedo knew how to get people talking about Burger King. At 34, when he became president of its U.S. business, he had to learn what it took for franchisees to deliver on the promises his marketing made. Today, Macedo is the co-founder and CEO of Authentic Restaurant Brands.

Macedo had worked in consumer goods, including beer, and had some success in marketing at other businesses backed by the private equity group that bought Burger King. He joined the chain as head of marketing. He was appointed president shortly afterward.

“I was the perfect candidate,” Macedo jokes. He’d never worked in restaurants, in franchising or in the U.S. He remembers franchisees being nervous about his appointment.

As head of marketing, Macedo had benched the King mascot to help the chain appeal to more people, including older customers and women. “The King is a polarizing character,” he says. As president, he brought him back for a handful of appearances, including a walkout with Floyd Mayweather and a visit to the Kentucky Derby.

A push to rebrand the chain also involved launching several menu items at once. The team gave them funky names and expected big things. “And they didn’t work,” Macedo says.

Three new items were manageable in a test kitchen. Across a franchise system, each operator had to train crews to make all three while keeping orders moving. A nine-minute drive-thru wait could spoil a meal before a customer took a bite.

“When I started working at restaurants, the product is everything,” Macedo says.

He learned to judge new ideas by whether franchisees could carry them out and make money doing it. That meant putting more emphasis on what brought customers to Burger King in the first place, including the Whopper, and on how quickly and consistently crews could serve it.

“We had five fantastic years,” Macedo says. He recalls franchisee profitability rising and Burger King going from closing restaurants to opening new ones.

By the time he left Burger King, some of the same franchisees who’d wondered how a marketing executive would lead their restaurants were inviting him to stay in their homes. He’d learned the business from the people he’d been hired to lead.

Hire before expanding

Macedo looks for the kind of restaurant people swear by. It’s the place they keep going back to, the one where they feel so welcome it’s “like it’s your second home.” At Authentic Restaurant Brands, that feeling is part of what makes a regional chain worth buying.

“They are loved, right?” Macedo says. “Their Google scores are the highest, their engagement scores are the highest, their reviews are the highest, their NPS is the highest.”

He also looks for strong sales and margins. A restaurant can mean a lot to its regulars and still be a difficult business to run. Macedo wants to see both kinds of evidence: that people care about the place and that enough of them come back to sustain it.

Tavern in the Square, a casual dining chain, was already doing about $7.5 million in sales per restaurant when Authentic Restaurant Brands bought it, Macedo says. It had reached that volume without a loyalty program. His team brought in a provider it uses across the portfolio, and Tavern got its own program. The operators liked the point-of-sale system they already had, so they kept it. By the time of the interview, Macedo says, sales had risen to about $8.6 million per restaurant, and the four newest locations were tracking above $10.5 million each.

The same thinking extends to the food. Authentic Restaurant Brands can buy insurance together, but chicken purchasing is left to the individual chains. Each has its own specifications, and Macedo doesn’t want a bulk discount tempting anyone to change them. He says he’d “prefer to serve better food the way that people have always done.”

For Macedo, part of buying a restaurant people love is knowing which decisions to leave with the team that earned that loyalty. A new rewards program can give regulars another reason to come back. When they do, they’re still coming back for the place they knew.

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