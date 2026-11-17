This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Eleven years of teaching in the Chicago public school system, in some of the district’s lowest-income neighborhoods, taught Joe Becker three important lessons: “I needed to earn kids’ trust, create a reliable structure, and communicate well with families to keep them engaged.”

Then he started volunteering as a coach at his friend’s i9 Sports franchise and saw those same lessons in action. “I was blown away by the atmosphere, by the focus on fun, sportsmanship, and creating a space where every kid could play,” he says. “Seeing families enjoying it together really drew me in.”

The youth sports provider, which has more than 300 territories nationwide, offers a variety of recreational leagues, camps, and clinics. In 2017, when his friend moved to another state, Becker decided to quit teaching and buy his friend’s franchise. He has since turned it into the top-performing single territory in the i9 Sports system, growing the business from about $400,000 in annual revenue to more than $2 million last year. Here’s what he learned.

What are some tactics you used to grow?

Early on, I just worked incredibly hard and did everything — showing up at as many events as possible and getting our name out in the community. But the real engine of growth has been running the highest‑quality programs possible, so families come back season after season. I also took calculated risks by opening new venues, expanding into new sports, adding more age groups, and pushing into gender-specific programs like female-only sports. I experimented to see where the demand was, and most of those programs gained traction and fueled our growth.

What has been your most successful program so far?

Soccer is our largest program by registration, partly because kids can start as young as three years old. In the past couple of years, though, volleyball and girls-only sports, especially basketball, have seen the fastest growth. Offering girls-only basketball to younger ages has really helped.

What skills or lessons from teaching did you bring into franchise ownership?

Managing a classroom of 30 kids demands a lot of operational skills and multitasking, which translates directly to running youth sports programs. Parent conferences are essentially customer service, and lesson planning is a lot like designing quality programs.

Where did you feel underprepared?

The business side: hiring, payroll, marketing, and cash flow management. That’s where the franchise system was extremely valuable, providing an operational playbook, a business coach, and a network of other area developers. Plus, I could go to the previous owner for advice and support.

What pushed you to leave a stable education career and become an entrepreneur?

There wasn’t a single moment, but I did recognize that teaching has a ceiling — financially and in terms of career trajectory. Business ownership doesn’t necessarily have that ceiling, and there’s more opportunity and autonomy. I wanted to build something that was my own. Giving up a pension and guaranteed income was a hard decision, but my wife’s support and steady job also made taking that leap feel possible.

What’s your advice for entrepreneurs coming from nonbusiness backgrounds?

First, don’t underestimate what you already know. People in service professions — teachers, nurses, coaches — already have many of the hardest entrepreneurial skills: They know how to work hard, multitask, communicate, build trust, and manage chaos with patience. Second, get as close as you can to the business before you buy or start one. Volunteering as a coach and learning from the previous owner meant I knew exactly what I was getting into.