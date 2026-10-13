3 Steps to See a Payroll Shortfall Coming While You Can Still Fix It

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Key Takeaways Late customer payments and fixed payroll dates can turn a small cash gap into a serious problem within weeks.

A great business with no cash behind it is like a car with an empty tank. No matter how good it is, it isn’t going anywhere. I’ve watched promising companies grind to a halt because they couldn’t get on top of their cash flow. It is the most important part of running a small business, and it tends to get the least attention from the people who run them.

Payroll doesn’t wait

Small businesses in the U.S. and Canada are routinely paid late: by around eight days on average in the U.S. and 11 days in Canada, according to Xero Small Business Insights. The bills that keep the business alive don’t move on that schedule, and payroll is the clearest example. It arrives on the same day every cycle whether or not your customers have paid you, which is how a small, temporary gap becomes a serious problem in a matter of weeks. After years of talking about this, I am still struck by how many owners can’t tell you what their cash position will look like 30 days out. They are flying blind.

According to survey data from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, roughly 45% of Canadian small businesses that sought debt financing needed it to fund day-to-day operations, not growth, and payroll is often the largest piece of that. Yet only 40% say payroll data guides how they run things. By the time you are seeking financing to cover payroll, you are negotiating from a weaker position, and it shows in the terms.

The problem compounds. The expensive money you borrowed to make one payroll comes out of the next, so the gap you closed in March is slightly wider in April. Worse, if you are ever late on payroll, you lose trust from your team that cash can’t buy back.

Plan before you panic

Most founders talk themselves out of the first step, which is making a plan. They tell me they’re a startup with no five-year history to forecast from, so there’s no point trying. There is a point, and it doesn’t take a finance background.

Map out three versions of the year:

A best case, where you hit your plan

A likely case, built on the fixed costs you already carry

A worst case, where very little goes your way

For each one, work out how much cash you have on hand and how long it lasts. Then decide ahead of time what you would do as the year starts leaning toward one of them. Your fixed costs will always be there, so variable costs are usually the first place to look. The value is in having thought it through calmly and early, well before payroll is due and your biggest customer goes quiet.

Get a live view of your cash

I picture planning as a mid-January drive from Calgary to Edmonton. Your budget is the plan: your honest estimate of how long the trip should take. Once you’re on the road, things change. A flat tire or a snowstorm means you are re-estimating when you will arrive, and those updates are your forecast. Real-time data is the GPS on the dashboard, showing where you really are and whether a three-hour drive has turned into four. Plenty of owners have the budget, and some have the forecast. Many lack the GPS.

Getting that live view is a job for good software, because a spreadsheet you open every couple of months will never keep pace. You want your accounting, payroll and industry tools connected so information flows through in real time. It doesn’t have to be one system, but it does have to be joined up, because a cash-flow forecast that leaves out upcoming payroll isn’t complete.

Plenty of businesses buy the right tools and still work after the fact, reconciling once a quarter and looking backward. With clean, current data, AI can do more than you might think: categorize your transactions, keep the books live and start building forward projections for you. Experiment safely and a little each week, while the pressure is low, and you won’t fall far behind.

You don’t have to do it alone

The most important takeaway is that you don’t have to carry all of this yourself. Small businesses tend to run on spreadsheets or even paper. The smarter approach is to lean on a trusted advisor and adopt technology.

Bookkeeping has changed. Many bookkeepers now work alongside you week to week and take on the tasks that were never your strength, at a cost that makes sense once you weigh it against the value of your own time. If you’re an architect or an engineer, your best hours belong in the architecture or the engineering. The evenings you spend buried in reconciliations are taken from that work, or from your family.

Many owners still think of their accountant as the person who files a tax return once a year. The best ones set you up properly from day one, keep your numbers current and help you understand what those numbers are telling you. When an owner says they’re too small to afford that kind of help, I turn the question around: Can you afford not to?

Can you afford to borrow on the back foot? Can you risk a late payroll run and the trust you’ve built with your team? Every business has peaks and valleys, but even short-term visibility into cash flow can turn a wide gap into a manageable one.